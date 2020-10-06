IndusInd Bank posts 10 pc rise in Q2 deposits at Rs 2.28 lakh cr

Left Menu
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported 10 per cent year-on-year rise in its deposits at Rs 2.28 lakh crore during the quarter ended September.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:03 IST
The bank has been aggressively integrating its digital and physical banking touch-points.. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported 10 per cent year-on-year rise in its deposits at Rs 2.28 lakh crore during the quarter ended September. It had deposits totalling Rs 2.07 lakh crore in the second quarter of previous fiscal (Q2 FY20). In the first quarter of the current fiscal, it had deposits of Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

Of the Rs 2.28 lakh crore deposits in Q2 FY21, retail and deposits from small customers amounted to Rs 75,610 crore compared to Rs 67,318 crore in Q1 FY21. The bank said its net advances grew by 2 per cent in Q2 FY21 to Rs 2 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.97 lakh crore in the same period of last fiscal and Rs 1,98 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal.

The current account saving account (CASA) ratio stood at 40.4 per cent as on September 30, said IndusInd Bank in regulatory filings at stock exchanges. At 2:15 pm, the lender's stock was trading 2.43 per cent higher at Rs 616.35 per unit. (ANI)

