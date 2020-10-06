Global Career Counsellor Program, an industry-ready course for career counsellors by Univariety

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): 2020 has been a year of many firsts for most people. For the education sector, it was a year of significant transformation. From virtual schooling because of the pandemic to the potentially far-reaching impact of the new NEP 2020, schools, students and parents have had an eventful year.

In the last 5 months, Univariety has conducted lakhs of counselling sessions and analyzed how this situation has affected students and parents. Realizing the increasing importance of reliable counselling, Univariety, India's largest career counselling and college guidance platform, has launched an initiative to make a difference in shaping the future of the country. To empower counsellors, educators and students who are looking to have a career in the career counselling field, Univariety has relaunched the Global Career Counsellor program with advanced features, learning modules and specializations to master the art of career counselling in India and across the globe. The new structure of the program is built to make individuals industry ready.

The Global Career Counsellor program by Univariety in collaboration with University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Extension is Asia's first comprehensive online course for career counsellors. Since its launch in 2016, the program has trained 5,270 individuals to become career counsellors. This one-of-a-kind program offers a structured form of training for individuals along with multiple resources to learn and engage with a wide network. Univariety is proud of its counsellor community which is also India's largest career counselling network.

The new course offers blended learning with live workshops, interactive sessions, case-study based learning and so on. It covers real-life topics like parent counselling, interpreting psychometric test reports, marketing one's services as a counsellor, student profile building, overseas admissions and a lot more. Career Counselling at its peak! Counsellors, educators, and aspiring counsellors, upskill oneself with the Global Career Counsellor program.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)