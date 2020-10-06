Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protection of personal data should be backed by law: RBI exec director

Protection of personal data should be backed by a legal provision as it will help ensure privacy and confidentiality of individuals, a senior RBI official said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:04 IST
Protection of personal data should be backed by law: RBI exec director

Protection of personal data should be backed by a legal provision as it will help ensure privacy and confidentiality of individuals, a senior RBI official said on Tuesday. Data protection is crucial because privacy and confidentiality of individuals is their right under the Constitution, RBI Executive Director T Rabi Sankar said. "I strongly believe that the protection of use of proprietary data, in particular personal data, needs to be legally provided for rather than through subordinate legislation like regulation through regulatory authority," Sankar said

He was addressing the virtual event 'RAISE 2020 : Responsible AI for Social Empowerment'. The government is looking to table the Personal Data Protection Bill in the Budget session of Parliament next year. The bill proposes to put restriction on use of personal data without explicit consent of citizens

Speaking on artificial intelligence (AI), Sankar said the massive generation of data and the unimaginable use of computing power have given a huge fillip to AI in the last decade. Computers can make certain decisions based on programming and this has come into the area of banking as well, he pointed out. "In terms of customer service we have also done something in fraud detection. We have recently issued some instructions on positive pay in the cheque truncation system (CTS)...to avoid any possibility of frauds... "As the system gets more popular and software develops more, it will be easy to identify misuse of the cheque truncation system and probably may at some point of time minimise it to insignificant level...," Sankar said. Similarly, data can be used to check money laundering as it will help in identifying the trends in movement of money. Among others, robo-advisory services too have huge potential for data usage, he said. "Similarly for credit assessment, this would improve credit assessment of borrowers to the extent that one can envisage going forward at some point of time in future that the credit risk premium that adds to the cost of borrowing can be minimised. It will have a secular impact on bringing borrowing cost down," said the RBI official. Apart from the CTS, there are other areas such as the Central Payment Fraud Information Registry that the Reserve Bank has put in place, he added. "We are looking at this as, once data is collected over a period of time, it would eventually enable prevention, reduction and early detection of fraudulent transactions in the financial system," Sankar said. Speaking about the challenges of managing the huge amount of data, he said, "We have to keep in mind that there should be a law rather than regulation for protection of data of an individual. Second point is that the regulation is evolving, eventually going forward we will have to look at how to ensure a properly regulated framework that is backed by a very robust legal system." Speaking at the event, Ashutosh Chadha, VP and Head - Public Policy and Government Affairs, South Asia, Mastercard, said building trust is very crucial for financial systems and this calls for a robust data governance system. "We are working on the creation of a Mastercard farmer network. This is based on their past history of buying and selling, which further creates credit history and digital identities. All these help them in getting future credit," Chadha said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Modi not bothered about what's happening in country, only protects his image: Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not bothered about what is happening in the country and he only protects his image, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he attacked the Centre on the new farm laws. Gandhi was in Punjab as part of...

Fund raising by corporates up 64 pc to Rs 1.1 lakh cr in Aug

Companies garnered more than Rs 1 lakh crore from the capital markets in August, a surge of 64 per cent from the preceding month, with private placement of debt instruments emerging as the most preferred route for financing business needs. ...

Braving coronavirus, pilgrims flock to Senegal's 'little Mecca'

Organisers of an annual religious festival in the Senegalese city of Touba are expecting three to five million pilgrims this week, despite the main ceremony on Tuesday being cancelled in an effort to lower the risk of coronavirus contagion....

Rupee drops by 17 paise to 73.46 on dollar buying by banks

The rupee pared initial gains to settle 17 paise lower at 73.46 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to dollar buying by banks, possibly on behalf of the RBI, and oil importers. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020