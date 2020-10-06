ADIA to invest Rs 5,512.5 cr in Reliance Retail for 1.2 pc stake

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.2 per cent stake, the Indian company said in a statement

The investment values Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd at pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore

"With this investment, RRVL has raised Rs 37,710 crore from leading global investors, including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks," the statement said.