Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq dip as Powell warns on economic recovery

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were up, with gains led by the battered energy sector. A rotation into value-linked sectors such as industrials also boosted the blue-chip Dow, but the Nasdaq slipped further away from record highs following a dip in shares of heavyweight technology mega-caps.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:20 IST
US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq dip as Powell warns on economic recovery

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreated on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete, with a selloff in some of the biggest technology companies also weighing on sentiment. The domestic rebound could still slip into a downward spiral if the coronavirus is not effectively controlled and growth sustained, Powell said, in a call for more help to businesses and households.

"Markets are worried about what the Fed knows that we don't know," said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio. "The things that are obvious to us are that small businesses are closing and unemployment remains high in the services sector. The Fed aggressively wants to address both of those with more fiscal stimulus."

Comments from officials that a stimulus deal was still possible had lifted the three main stock indexes on Monday, helping them recoup losses from last week that were sparked by news that President Donald Trump had contracted COVID-19. Trump returned to the White House on Monday from the Walter Reed Medical Center military hospital, but faced fresh backlash for removing his mask upon his return and urging Americans not to fear the disease that has killed more than 209,000 in the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone on Monday about fresh relief measures and were preparing to talk again on Tuesday. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were up, with gains led by the battered energy sector.

A rotation into value-linked sectors such as industrials also boosted the blue-chip Dow, but the Nasdaq slipped further away from record highs following a dip in shares of heavyweight technology mega-caps. Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Google-owner Alphabet Inc fell between 0.8% and 2.2% as reports said a U.S. House of Representatives' antitrust report contains a "thinly veiled call to break up" the companies.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 35.20 points, or 0.13%, at 28,183.84, the S&P 500 was down 5.19 points, or 0.15%, at 3,403.44, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 62.46 points, or 0.55%, at 11,270.03. Boeing Co fell 2.8% after the planemaker cut its rolling 20-year forecast for airplane demand due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech jumped 6.3% after the European health regulator said it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the German biotech firm and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. Pfizer's shares dipped 0.1%. Shares of audio device makers Sonos Inc and Logitech fell 5.2% and 4.7%, respectively, after their speakers were removed from Apple's online stores.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.18-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.96-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 93 new highs and seven new lows.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of 'Gunnersaurus'

Expressing sadness over Gunnersaurus being made redundant after 27 years, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil said he has decided to pay the wages of Jerry Quy, the man who donned a dinosaur suit to play Arsenal mascot. Announcing the decision on...

Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics

Three scientists who unravelled some of the deep mysteries of black holes, the awe-inspiring pockets of the universe where space and time cease to exist, have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics.Britains Roger Penrose, professor at the Univ...

IPL 13: MI smash 51 in last three overs to set 194 run target for RR

A late onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the death overs powered Mumbai Indians to post 193 runs against Rajasthan Royals in their allotted 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians smashed 19 runs in...

Javadekar releases SOPs for film exhibition, cinema halls opening from October 15

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the Standard Operating Procedures for film exhibitions and cinema halls ahead of the reopening of cinema halls under Unlock-5. In a statement issued by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020