Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK plan to introduce COVID-19 testing for international arrivals won't come until November - The Guardian

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 00:26 IST
UK plan to introduce COVID-19 testing for international arrivals won't come until November - The Guardian
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UK government will not announce an anticipated plan to introduce COVID-19 testing for international arrivals until November, and instead the government will set up a global travel taskforce, The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/06/no-covid-testing-decision-for-international-arrivals-before-november reported Tuesday. The government is planning to announce the launch of the taskforce, set up at the request of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, on Thursday and which will be jointly chaired by transport minister Grant Shapps and health minister Matt Hancock, the report added.

Last month, Airlines including British Airways and EasyJet urged the UK government to introduce coronavirus testing as an alternative to quarantine by the end of the month, in what they described as a "last chance" to save the industry.

TRENDING

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Schwartzman gets past Thiem in five-hour battle to reach semis

Argentinas Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal claycourt war of attrition to win 7-61 5-7 6-76 7-65 6-2 and reach his first French Open semi-final on Tuesday. Schwartzman had never beaten a top-five player at a Grand Slam ...

Trump administration to sharply limit skilled-worker visas

The Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Department of Homeland Security and De...

Bengal BJP to hold march to state secretariat against 'worsening' law and order on Oct 8

The West Bengal BJP will conduct a protest march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Thursday against the alleged worsening law and order situation and the issue of corruption under the Trinamool Congress government in the state, a saffro...

U.S. Gulf oil platforms shutting as Hurricane Delta strengthens

Energy companies were securing offshore production platforms and evacuating workers on Tuesday, some for the sixth time this year, as a major hurricane took aim at U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Delta, the 25th named s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020