Left Menu
Development News Edition

US trade deficit up to USD 67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 6.7 per cent to UD 26.4 billion. So far this year, the United States has recorded a trade gap of USD 421.8 billion, up 5.7 per cent from January-August 2019.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 01:15 IST
US trade deficit up to USD 67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

The US trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between the goods and services the United States sells and what it buys abroad climbed 5.9 per cent in August to USD 67.1 billion, highest since August 2006. Exports rose 2.2 per cent to USD 171.9 billion on a surge in shipments of soybeans, but imports rose more — up 3.2 per cent to USD 239 billion — led by purchases of crude oil, cars and auto parts.

The US deficit with the rest of the world in the trade of goods such as airplanes and appliances set a record USD 83.9 billion in August. The United States ran a surplus of USD 16.8 billion in the trade of services such as banking and education, lowest since January 2012. The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 6.7 per cent to UD 26.4 billion.

So far this year, the United States has recorded a trade gap of USD 421.8 billion, up 5.7 per cent from January-August 2019. Hammered by the coronavirus and its fallout on the world economy, total US trade -- exports plus imports -- is down 15.1 per cent so far this year to USD 3.2 trillion.

“Overall, trade flows remain subdued and the outlook is uncertain given a muted global growth and demand backdrop," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics. President Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to bring down America's persistent trade deficits. He imposed taxes on imports of steel, aluminum and most products from China, among other things; and renegotiated a North American trade pact in an effort to encourage more production in the United States.

But the trade deficit won't yield easily to changes in trade policy. As the US economy recovers from springtime shutdowns, Americans are buying more imported goods while foreign demand for US products remains weak. In an unusual move, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer issued a statement on the monthly trade deficit report Tuesday, defending the president's record. Lighthizer noted that the US deficit in the trade of goods is down 24 per cent so far this year and would have fallen more if it weren't for a surge in gold imports by investors using the precious metal to hedge against risks at a time of considerable uncertainty.

He also said: ”The trade deficit increased in August because America's economy has recovered more quickly than our trade partners.''(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Eddie Van Halen, guitar god in rock band named after him, dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock musics greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hard-rocking, top-selling band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65. Van Halens death was announced on Twitter...

Infected Trump working from residence; West Wing spaces considered

U.S. President Donald Trump is working from makeshift office space in the White House residence rather than the Oval Office, with only a few senior staff gaining face-to-face access while he receives treatment for COVID-19, officials said o...

White House butlers who serve First Family face infection risk from Trumps

U.S. President Donald Trumps return to the White House Monday evening put people who work in the building at an increased risk of catching COVID-19, the disease that had killed over 210,000 Americans, doctors and health officials say. The m...

Senate Republican leader agrees with Trump on ending COVID relief talks

U.S. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he agreed with President Donald Trumps decision to pull the plug on negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill.Asked if he backed Trumps decision, McConnell told repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020