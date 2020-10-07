Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft denies U.S. suggestion its diversity plan illegally discriminates by race

The denial came in a blog post responding to a letter Microsoft received last week from the Labor Department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs concerning an initiative announced by Chief Executive Satya Nadella on June 23. General Counsel Dev Stahlkopf said the letter suggested that the initiative "appears to imply that employment action may be taken on the basis of race," and asked Microsoft to prove its efforts to improve opportunities were not illegal race-based decisions.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 05:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 05:50 IST
Microsoft denies U.S. suggestion its diversity plan illegally discriminates by race

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday denied a recent suggestion by the U.S. Department of Labor that its plan to bolster diversity, including by investing $150 million and doubling the number of Black employees in high-ranking positions, amounted to illegal race discrimination. The denial came in a blog post responding to a letter Microsoft received last week from the Labor Department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs concerning an initiative announced by Chief Executive Satya Nadella on June 23.

General Counsel Dev Stahlkopf said the letter suggested that the initiative "appears to imply that employment action may be taken on the basis of race," and asked Microsoft to prove its efforts to improve opportunities were not illegal race-based decisions. "Emphatically, they are not," Stahlkopf wrote.

"We are clear that the law prohibits us from discriminating on the basis of race," she added. "We hire and promote the most qualified person. And nothing we announced in June changes that." A spokesman for the Labor Department said it "appreciates" Microsoft's assurance it was not using racial preferences or quotas, and "looks forward to working with Microsoft to complete its inquiry."

Microsoft announced its initiative four weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests over racial inequality, and prompted more companies to confront inequality in their own ranks. Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google are among companies to pledge greater commitments to diversity.

According to Microsoft's 2019 diversity report, just 4.4% of U.S. workers at the company and affiliates such as LinkedIn were Black, while less than 3% of U.S. executives, directors and managers at the Redmond, Washington-based parent were Black. Nadella pledged to double the number of Black employees in the United States in senior and leadership roles by 2025.

He also said Microsoft would conduct more transactions through Black-owned banks, and make investments to support minority-owned banks and Black-owned small businesses.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

A U.S. House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four big technology companies found they used killer acquisitions to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees and forced small businesses into oppressive contracts in...

Trump calls off aid talks, Biden says president 'turned his back' on Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on an economic aid package on Tuesday, drawing criticism from presidential rival Joe Biden that he was abandoning Americans in the midst of a...

FEATURE-Migrant school closures fuel child labour in Thai seafood industry

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth RANONG, Thailand, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Chit Su has been stuck at home peeling crabs with her grandmother since her school for Burmese migrants closed last year in southern Thailand. Even working togethe...

Billionaire wealth reaches new high during COVID-19 pandemic - UBS

Billionaire wealth reached record high levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report by UBS and PwC found, as a rally in stock prices and gains in technology and healthcare helped the wealth of the worlds richest break the 10 trillion mark. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020