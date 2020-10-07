Syntax Appoints New CEO of Syntax Asia to Drive Growing Global Operations

Renowned SAP and IT consulting expert, Dr. Haihong Xin, joins Syntax's Executive Leadership team as head of its Asia region MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Syntax, a global managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, today announced Dr. Haihong Xin as CEO of Syntax Asia. With more than two decades of SAP and IT consulting experience throughout the APAC region, Dr. Xin joins Syntax at a pivotal time of accelerated growth in Asia, where it has already established a 15-year legacy of helping customers meet their global business needs through best-in-class technology solutions and services. Syntax Asia is trusted by enterprises expanding their APAC business to pair the convenience and flexibility of the cloud with the reliability of ERP solutions. The company's services include system, network and client IT setup, solution design and architecture, security and compliance audits, Application Management Services (AMS), Managed and Client Services, SAP consulting, and more.

"As Asia continues to grow as a hub of innovation, global companies need an IT partner that understands both their business' goals and industry best practices, as well as the nuances of the market," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. "In addition to his vast experience, Dr. Xin is notoriously relentless in his commitment to providing customers the best possible solutions and support, and we couldn't be more excited to have him lead Syntax Asia through its next era of growth." Before joining Syntax, Dr. Xin led the APAC arm of CDK Global as a Vice President and Managing Director, where he not only achieved profitable growth for a decade but also doubled the company's business in China and APAC. Dr. Xin also previously spent more than ten years at SAP in Development, Consulting, Managed Services, and various Service Delivery Leader roles before joining EDS-HP as an IT outsourcing executive. Dr. Xin is fluent in Mandarin, Japanese, and English, and holds multiple degrees, including a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering, Masters in Science & Technology, and a Ph.D. of Engineering in Industrial Systems and Engineering. He replaces Reto Bless, who, after achieving several milestones as Syntax Asia CEO for seven years, will now return to Europe to join the Syntax team there as Global Account Manager for Freudenberg Group Companies.

For more information on Syntax Asia services, please visit https://www.syntax.com/fit/zh/ About Syntax: Since 1972, Syntax has been providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes with thousands of customers around the globe trusting Syntax with their IT services and ERP needs. Today, Syntax is a leading Managed Cloud Provider for Mission-Critical Enterprise Applications. Syntax has undisputed strength to implement and manage ERP deployments (Oracle, SAP) in a secure, resilient, private, public, or hybrid cloud. With strong technical and functional consulting services, and world-class monitoring and automation, Syntax serves corporations across a diverse range of industries and markets. Syntax has offices worldwide, and partners with Oracle, SAP, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and other global technology leaders. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.