Left Menu
Development News Edition

Housing sales drop 35 pc in 7 cities in July-Sep despite demand recovery: Report

Housing sales across seven major cities in the country fell 35 per cent year-on-year to 50,983 units during the July-September period even as the demand recovered post lockdown, according to data analytics firm PropEquity. Sales stood at 78,472 units in the year-ago period in seven cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:14 IST
Housing sales drop 35 pc in 7 cities in July-Sep despite demand recovery: Report

Housing sales across seven major cities in the country fell 35 per cent year-on-year to 50,983 units during the July-September period even as the demand recovered post lockdown, according to data analytics firm PropEquity. Sales stood at 78,472 units in the year-ago period in seven cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. On sequential basis, however, sales jumped over two-fold from 24,936 units in the April-June quarter of this year, PropEquity said. Last week, property consultant Anarock reported 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in sales of residential properties during July-September quarter at 29,520 units in these seven cities. "The Indian real estate sector is showing some recovery as many projects were launched in the last quarter; and with various schemes and offers, developers were able to clear significant inventory," PropEquity founder and MD Samir Jasuja said.

"As we move into the festive season, we forecast this recovery to continue with more offers, discounts and attractive payments schemes to attract customers,” Jasuja added. According to the PropEquity data, housing sales declined in all seven cities during July-September 2020 compared to same period last year. In Bengaluru, sales fell 44 per cent to 6,098 units from 10,878 units. Chennai saw 36 per cent fall in sales at 2,403 units during July-September quarter from 3,749 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of residential properties went down by 32 per cent in Hyderabad at 4,677 units from 6,924 units. Kolkata witnessed 44 per cent decline in sales to 2,239 units during July-September from 4,023 units in the year-ago period. Housing sales in MMR dipped 30 per cent to 16,652 units from 23,719 units, while demand fell 23 per cent in the NCR to 9,375 units from 12,237 units.

In Pune, sales decreased 44 per cent to 9,539 units during July-September 2020 from 16,942 units in the same period last year. PropEquity, which is owned and operated by P E Analytics, is an online real estate data and analytics platform covering over 1,18,010 projects of 34,217 developers across 44 cities.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

RevvSales Changes Name to Revv - to Empower Every Entrepreneur to 'Be Yourself'

Business Wire India Backed by Lightspeed, Matrix Partners, and Arka Ventures, RevvSales, a recognized leader in document management, announced its complete rebranding in response to accelerated company growth and renewal of its corporate v...

H&M launches global loyalty program 'H&M Member' in India

Swedish apparel retailer HM on Wednesday launched its global loyalty program, HM Member, in India expecting it to play a significant role in the companys growth considering the transformation in consumer behaviour in the wake of COVID-19 pa...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Trump ends coronavirus aid talksU.S. President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on a coronavirus economic aid package on Tuesday ...

Woman dies by suicide, son suffers burn injuries while trying to save her

A woman who was depressed died after setting herself on fire and her son suffered 60 per cent burn injuries while trying to save her in Mahua village of Banda district, police said Wednesday. Chaubi Devi 55 set herself ablaze in her room on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020