Anand Mahindra joins as Genrobotics raises Rs 2.5 crore in pre-series A

Genrobotics, a Thiruvananthapuram-based robotics company, has raised Rs 2.5 crore in pre-series A round from existing investors Unicorn India Ventures to spread the use of automated manhole cleaning. Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra, who has invested in his personal capacity, has also joined as a new investor in this round along with SEA Fund.

Genrobotics has already been working along with the central government as well as state governments in the mission of eradicating manual scavenging from the entire country. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs along with Smart City Mission India has recognised the automated manhole cleaning robot Bandicoot 2.0.

Within a short span of time, they have deployed Bandicoot robots across 11 states and hundreds of sanitation workers went through the rehabilitation process. Soon after the implementation at Coimbatore smart city, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has suggested and quoted Bandicoot 2.0 as an excellent example for enabling zero human intervention in the sewerage cleaning process.

Vimal Govind, Co-founder and CEO of Genrobotics, said Bandicoot is bringing smiles to the innocent ones and they believe that their efforts brought light into the stinking realities of manual scavenging in India. "It was a great moment for us when Anand Mahindra took a personal interest in favour of robotic solutions for the real crisis hidden in," he said in a statement.

Govind said the funds raised will be used for further scaling up production of Bandicoot to meet the growing demand in light of eradicating manual scavenging, and to develop new products and R&D to leverage the technology for healthcare segment. (ANI)