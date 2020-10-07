Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anand Mahindra joins as Genrobotics raises Rs 2.5 crore in pre-series A

Genrobotics, a Thiruvananthapuram-based robotics company, has raised Rs 2.5 crore in pre-series A round from existing investors Unicorn India Ventures to spread the use of automated manhole cleaning.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:33 IST
Anand Mahindra joins as Genrobotics raises Rs 2.5 crore in pre-series A
Genrobotics has been working to eradicate manual scavenging across the entire country. Image Credit: ANI

Genrobotics, a Thiruvananthapuram-based robotics company, has raised Rs 2.5 crore in pre-series A round from existing investors Unicorn India Ventures to spread the use of automated manhole cleaning. Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra, who has invested in his personal capacity, has also joined as a new investor in this round along with SEA Fund.

Genrobotics has already been working along with the central government as well as state governments in the mission of eradicating manual scavenging from the entire country. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs along with Smart City Mission India has recognised the automated manhole cleaning robot Bandicoot 2.0.

Within a short span of time, they have deployed Bandicoot robots across 11 states and hundreds of sanitation workers went through the rehabilitation process. Soon after the implementation at Coimbatore smart city, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has suggested and quoted Bandicoot 2.0 as an excellent example for enabling zero human intervention in the sewerage cleaning process.

Vimal Govind, Co-founder and CEO of Genrobotics, said Bandicoot is bringing smiles to the innocent ones and they believe that their efforts brought light into the stinking realities of manual scavenging in India. "It was a great moment for us when Anand Mahindra took a personal interest in favour of robotic solutions for the real crisis hidden in," he said in a statement.

Govind said the funds raised will be used for further scaling up production of Bandicoot to meet the growing demand in light of eradicating manual scavenging, and to develop new products and R&D to leverage the technology for healthcare segment. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030, against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Wednesday.That goal is tough...

FTSE 100 gains as investors shrug off U.S. stimulus woes; Tesco jumps

Londons FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday, as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to halt negotiations with Congress for a large stimulus, while retailer Tesco gained after reporting a jump in sales. The blue-chip ...

Rugby-Six Nations considering delayed start to 2021 edition due to lack of fans

Six Nations organisers are considering moving next years Championship in order to allow it to go ahead with fans as unions struggle to deal with the financial impact of staging games behind closed doors, chief executive Ben Morel said. The ...

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic joins FC Porto on season-long loan

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined FC Porto in a season-long loan deal. The 24-year-old completed a move to the reigning Portuguese champions on Tuesday evening, ahead of the Primeira Ligas transfer deadline.Grujic will spend the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020