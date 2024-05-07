Congress Fields Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur in Punjab for Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress on Tuesday announced former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya as its candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Sher Singh Ghubaya as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency of Punjab, said the party.

Ghubaya won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. He joined the Congress in 2019.

He had represented the Jalalabad assembly seat in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha as well when he was with the Akali Dal.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)