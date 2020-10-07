Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaustubh Sonalkar launches his maiden book 'Fetch Your Own Coffee'

Kaustubh Sonalkar multi-faceted individual is delighted to announce the launch of his maiden book 'Fetch Your Own Coffee', a unique volume of several chapters blending the day to day involvements and understandings from various fields of our life spanning corporate culture, interpersonal relationships, leadership, politics, poetry, music, sports and Bollywood among others.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:24 IST
Kaustubh Sonalkar launches his maiden book 'Fetch Your Own Coffee'
Cover of Kaustubh Sonalkar's book 'Fetch Your Own Coffee'. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kaustubh Sonalkar multi-faceted individual is delighted to announce the launch of his maiden book 'Fetch Your Own Coffee', a unique volume of several chapters blending the day to day involvements and understandings from various fields of our life spanning corporate culture, interpersonal relationships, leadership, politics, poetry, music, sports and Bollywood among others. Kaustubh, who finds wisdom in everyday experiences, goes beyond knowledge and practices shared by other books, thought gurus, or leadership talks and digital videos. He draws inspiration from numerous experiences that he has gathered in life.

He believes that we do our best thinking when our minds are free to wander, and the minds are free when we do routine and simple tasks like fetching a cup of coffee or watering the plants. Fetch Your Own Coffee is a compilation of such incidents and experiences - both from his personal life and his professional world - that have taught him invaluable lessons.

It was only pragmatic on his part to pass on his skillful intimacy with countless aspects of life that has earned him great expertise and capability besides knowledge, to the young and budding leaders of today's generation. Apart from this, his unflinching commitments to the cause of women empowerment and transgender issues are areas that have been dealt with empathy in several chapters in the book. While the book will benefit all those who are already in various roles business and is profound enough for veterans to learn lessons from, the chapters have been written with a view to catering to a young student in easy to grasp language.

"Solutions to problems of any kind are always within striking distance, and I derive my lessons from my encounters at the workplace - from boardrooms to sports to any other field in equal measure. When an accident cut short my career as a cricketer in Ranji Trophy and crushed my dreams of becoming a professional cricketer, I think I learned a priceless lesson that every life experience holds a lesson and that it is our role to learn it and soar on. This book has nothing called 'Gyan' but is pure experiences & learning of my life that I absorbed firsthand. And is at the same time, not far removed from reality. When you relate to a real-life story, you learn more than merely reading a book," explained Kaustubh why he chose to pen down his life's experiences. The book is available on: www.amazon.in/Fetch-your-own-Coffee-Everyday/dp/0670093351.

Kaustubh Sonalkar is amongst the very few truly dedicated social reformers and out of box thinkers. He has followed his passion for music & cricket by playing professional cricket in his earlier years and launching a music album while achieving career heights up the corporate ladder, he is living his life's motto, of 'equal opportunity' in the truest sense of the word. Besides being a champion of uniform laws in the workplace, he is also an established leader known for his social initiatives and unique point of view.

He has been robustly guiding the corporate social responsibility initiatives focused on the four niche areas - women health & livelihood; helping the transgender community; sports; and entertainment. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Mizuho to introduce shorter work week in response to coronavirus

The chief executive of Japans Mizuho Financial Group Inc aims to give employees the option of a shorter working week as it seeks to boost flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Chief Executive ...

ANALYSIS-Ukraine plan to tackle hackers sparks privacy fears

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From crashing supermarket tills to messing with radiation readouts, Ukraine is hoping to tackle an ever-growing list of cyber attacks with a new law that rights experts warn coul...

Platinum Guild India in association with Oxfam India aims to uplift the lives of migrant workers

Mumbai Maharashtra India, October 7 ANINewsVoir The COVID-19 situation has caused unprecedented challenges in India as well as globally and has left many reeling from its impact. It has been particularly harsh on certain marginalized sectio...

Czech Republic adds record 4,400 new cases

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time. The Health Ministry said 4,457 people tested positive on Tuesday, almost 700 more than the previous record on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020