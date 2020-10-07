Left Menu
Development News Edition

At 41 mn real-time transactions a day, India leads the world: Report

India's growth was 213 per cent, handling 41 million transactions a day, according to the report. “India leads global real-time payments, processing 41 million real-time transactions per day, more than any other country in the world,” says the report, adding the country continues to innovate with the launch of extensive business services on the real-time rails including IPO subscriptions, mandate management and invoice-in-the-box.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 16:07 IST
At 41 mn real-time transactions a day, India leads the world: Report

Thanks to the pandemic, the country has become the global leader in real-time financial transactions with 41 million transactions per day, which is more than double that of the last year, says an international report. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen India doubling its every day real-time transactions at 41 million, says the latest report from FIS, which is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally.

According to the report released on Wednesday, six other countries also saw more than doubling of their real-time payment transactions year-over-year, while four saw at least a twofold increase in transaction value. But in terms of the growth rate, the list is topped by Bahrain with 657 per cent growth, followed by Ghana clipping at 488 per cent, the Philippines growing at 309 per cent, Australia at 214 per cent, and Poland at 208 per cent. India's growth was 213 per cent, handling 41 million transactions a day, according to the report.

“India leads global real-time payments, processing 41 million real-time transactions per day, more than any other country in the world,” says the report, adding the country continues to innovate with the launch of extensive business services on the real-time rails including IPO subscriptions, mandate management and invoice-in-the-box. South Korea reported the highest number of real-time transactions per capita, with 75 transactions annually processed. In the US, over 130 financial institutions are currently implementing real-time payments, a five-fold increase since September 2019.

Over half (56 per cent) of all European payments service providers have joined the pan-European Sepa Credit Transfer Instant Payments Network, which brings cross-border and instant payments to 20 countries. Vietnam and Hungary added real-time payments networks since last year, bringing the total number of countries with such schemes to 56.

According to FIS, the request to pay (R2P), cross-border payments, and corporate treasury business-to-business payments are driving adoption of real-time payments networks globally. R2P systems offer a convenient and flexible way for people, businesses and governments to request a payment from a third-party. FIS supports real-time payments across the globe, processing instant transactions in 24 countries including Australia, Britain, China, India, and the US. “The current pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of instantly getting funds, whether for individuals or businesses” said Raja Gopalakrishnan, the head of global real-time payments at FIS.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS India conferred with top Indian Chemical Council Awards

Mumbai Maharashtra India ANIPNN Specialty Chemical company, LANXESS India rounded off the work done during 2019 by being recognized by Indias apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry, the INDIAN CHEMICAL COUNCIL...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street poised to recover losses as shock of stimulus talks cancellation fades

European shares fell on Wednesday but Wall Street looked set to recover some of its losses from the previous session, with confusion over U.S. stimulus plans and uncertainty about the Nov. 3 presidential election dominating markets. Trump b...

UAE-Israel accord could bring new sparkle to Dubai diamond trade

The week that Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties, Israeli diamond trader Zvi Shimshi headed to the United Arab Emirates to open a company in Dubai, a regional trade hub that is a major centre for the precious stones. He is ...

Sailing-Ainslie readies radical America's Cup redesign as quarantine ends

Gazing out over Aucklands historic harbour from the hotel where he is in quarantine, Ben Ainslie felt waves of envy and excitement watching the New Zealand and U.S. crews practising. Ainslie is nearing the end of two weeks in a room overloo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020