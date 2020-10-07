Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Renaud-Basso poised to nab EBRD top job - sources

France's Odile Renaud-Basso is set to become the next president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), sources said, with the lender expected to formally put on ice its plans to expand into Sub-Saharan Africa. Governors are currently congregating virtually for their annual meeting, which will decide on the lender's strategy for the next five years on Wednesday, and elect a new president on Thursday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:49 IST
France's Renaud-Basso poised to nab EBRD top job - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

France's Odile Renaud-Basso is set to become the next president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), sources said, with the lender expected to formally put on ice its plans to expand into Sub-Saharan Africa.

Governors are currently congregating virtually for their annual meeting, which will decide on the lender's strategy for the next five years on Wednesday, and elect a new president on Thursday. A source close to the matter said earlier on Wednesday that Italy's former Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan had pulled out of the race for president.

Padoan and French Treasury head Renaud-Basso had been seen as the front runners for the position, with Poland's Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski also in the race. The EBRD confirmed that the vote was now between Renaud-Basso and Koscinski.

Renaud-Basso is set to succeed Britain's Suma Chakrabarti, who finished his second four-year term earlier in the year. To be elected, a candidate has to receive the votes of a majority of governors, representing a majority of the total voting power of members. The proposed new strategy will see the lender focus on projects that will help shift countries to a low-carbon economy and make green finance the majority of its business by 2025.

Policymakers are also expected to delay for some years a decision on expanding into Sub-Saharan Africa, originally planned for this year, in favour of focussing on its existing countries of operation. The EBRD was set up in 1991 to invest in the ex-communist economies of eastern Europe, and now operates in 38 economies, chiefly in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and central Asia.

"The COVID pandemic has hit all our countries of operations hard," EBRD governor for Spain, Nadia Calvino said in a recorded video message at the opening of the meeting. "Our priority now is on crisis response, on recovery, and on building back better to accelerate transition."

The board will also decide on a request from Iraq to become an EBRD shareholder.

Also Read: Italy's Padoan pulls out of race to be EBRD president

  • READ MORE ON:
  • EBRD

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab's State Level Talent Search Examination to be held in December 13

The State Level Talent Search Examination Stage-1 will be held on December 13, Punjab school education department announced on Wednesday. The director state council for educational research and training SCERT has prepared a detailed bluepri...

Brexit talks doubt, rising COVID cases dent pound's early gains

Concerns among some investors that the latest Brexit talks were proving less promising than hoped and fears of new COVID-19 restrictions erased some of sterlings early gains on Wednesday.Irelands Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned that f...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers to save over $280 million with 'simplification' measures

Organisers of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics announced on Wednesday that they will be introducing cost-cutting measures to save 30 billion yen 283 million as they plan for the Games next year. In March, the Japanese government and the Intern...

Lithuania blocks millions of euros of EU funding to Belarus -official

Lithuania has blocked 5.8 million euros 6.83 million in payments to Belarus for an EU-funded cross-border development programme, fearing the money could be misused, the Lithuanian government said on Wednesday. The European Union has condemn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020