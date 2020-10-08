Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins Rs 100-cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

The project will strengthen mission-critical power infrastructure at HRRL's Barmer refinery and contribute to the region's economic development, a company statement said. Hitachi ABB Power Grids India, listed on the Indian stock exchanges as "ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd" has won the project from HRRL, a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and the government of Rajasthan, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 11:51 IST
Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins Rs 100-cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
Representative image

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL). The project will strengthen mission-critical power infrastructure at HRRL's Barmer refinery and contribute to the region's economic development, a company statement said.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India, listed on the Indian stock exchanges as "ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd" has won the project from HRRL, a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and the government of Rajasthan, the statement added. With a total processing capacity of nine million metric tons per annum, this project is aimed at producing clean fuels and feedstock for textile, packaging, and petroleum industries.

It is expected to create about 1,000 direct jobs upon completion, and up to 40,000 indirect jobs during construction, while contributing to Rajasthan's economic development, the company said. Hitachi ABB Power Grids is delivering a 220/66-kilovolt (kV) substation to assimilate power from the state grid and deliver it efficiently to the Barmer refinery, it said adding that Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) with its compact and low-maintenance design will be installed, enabling the refinery to conserve space.

To maximize power availability, the substation is equipped with advanced substation automation systems to control and protect HRRL's grid. It is also deploying industry-leading power transformers, to further enhance power infrastructure safety and efficiency, the company said.

"We are very pleased to be lending support to this project which will further propel infrastructure development, economic revival and job creation in the State", said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India in the statement. This project is part of Hitachi ABB Power Grids' broader strategy to penetrate the industrial segment and highlights its long-standing leadership in grid connections and power quality.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rafale leads 'Vijay' formation, IAF's might on full display at 88th Air Force Day celebrations

The grandeur and might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force IAF were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on Thursday. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carr...

UK considering more local COVID-19 curbs as virus spreads, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is considering additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday....

Fire incident reported at PVC sole factory in Narela

A Delhi Fire Service official said they are trying to douse a fire at a PVC sole factory in outer Delhis NarelaDFS Director Atul Garg said a fire incident was reported at the factory around 11 am and 10 fire tenders were rushedFire-fighting...

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins Rs 100-cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd HRRL. The project will strengthen mission-critical power infrastructure at HRRLs Barmer refinery and contribute t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020