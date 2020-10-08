Toyota Kirloskar ties up with Myles to expand car subscription service

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has joined hands with Myles Automotive Technologies to expand its car subscription service for individual customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Along with the collaboration with Myles, the company also announced steps to provide more convenience to customers with the introduction of shorter subscription periods of 12 and 18 months, TKM said in a statement. Thus, customers can now choose from flexible subscription tenures of 12, 18, 24, 36, or 48 months and annual running kilometer usage for a fixed monthly rental through Myles, it added.

The monthly rental includes vehicle usage cost, road tax, registration, insurance coverage, and maintenance for kilometers opted, and 24x7 roadside assistance that will be handled by Myles in association with TKM dealers, the automaker said. The monthly rental varies depending on the model, kilometers opted and the tenure, for instance, subscription rental in Delhi will start as low as Rs 19,808 for Toyota Glanza and Rs 45,721 for Innova Crysta, TKM said.

The TKM-Myles subscription service also provides tenure extension and buy-back options to customers, it added. "We have been experiencing good response to our subscription service since the launch in August this year. We are optimistic that the tie-up with Myles will provide the subscription service further impetus," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said.

Commenting on the partnership, Myles Automotive Technologies Founder and CEO Sakshi Vij said the tie-up with TKM is important for the company considering the increasing customer aspiration to drive a Toyota vehicle, many of which are iconic and have enjoyed segment leadership over the years in the Indian market. "Together, we aim to cater to the rapidly rising demand for personal transportation," she added.

TKM had earlier announced partnerships with its existing brand KINTO under Toyota Financial Services, ALD Automotive India, and SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd for providing leasing and subscription service to corporate and individual customers. TKM offers a subscription program in the country through a newly launched vertical, Toyota's Mobility Service (TMS).