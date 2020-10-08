Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota Kirloskar ties up with Myles to expand car subscription service

We are optimistic that the tie-up with Myles will provide the subscription service further impetus," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said. Commenting on the partnership, Myles Automotive Technologies Founder and CEO Sakshi Vij said the tie-up with TKM is important for the company considering the increasing customer aspiration to drive a Toyota vehicle, many of which are iconic and have enjoyed segment leadership over the years in the Indian market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:51 IST
Toyota Kirloskar ties up with Myles to expand car subscription service
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has joined hands with Myles Automotive Technologies to expand its car subscription service for individual customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Along with the collaboration with Myles, the company also announced steps to provide more convenience to customers with the introduction of shorter subscription periods of 12 and 18 months, TKM said in a statement. Thus, customers can now choose from flexible subscription tenures of 12, 18, 24, 36, or 48 months and annual running kilometer usage for a fixed monthly rental through Myles, it added.

The monthly rental includes vehicle usage cost, road tax, registration, insurance coverage, and maintenance for kilometers opted, and 24x7 roadside assistance that will be handled by Myles in association with TKM dealers, the automaker said. The monthly rental varies depending on the model, kilometers opted and the tenure, for instance, subscription rental in Delhi will start as low as Rs 19,808 for Toyota Glanza and Rs 45,721 for Innova Crysta, TKM said.

The TKM-Myles subscription service also provides tenure extension and buy-back options to customers, it added. "We have been experiencing good response to our subscription service since the launch in August this year. We are optimistic that the tie-up with Myles will provide the subscription service further impetus," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said.

Commenting on the partnership, Myles Automotive Technologies Founder and CEO Sakshi Vij said the tie-up with TKM is important for the company considering the increasing customer aspiration to drive a Toyota vehicle, many of which are iconic and have enjoyed segment leadership over the years in the Indian market. "Together, we aim to cater to the rapidly rising demand for personal transportation," she added.

TKM had earlier announced partnerships with its existing brand KINTO under Toyota Financial Services, ALD Automotive India, and SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd for providing leasing and subscription service to corporate and individual customers. TKM offers a subscription program in the country through a newly launched vertical, Toyota's Mobility Service (TMS).

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from passenger

The Air Intelligence Unit AUI at Kannur Airport seized gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from a passenger arrived here from Dubai, an official said on Thursday.The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur Airport seized 615 grams of gold worth Rs 31,21,145 ...

Guj govt allows pvt labs to conduct rapid antibody tests

In a respite to citizens, the Gujarat government on Thursday granted permission to private laboratories to conduct rapid antibody tests for detecting coronavirus infection. Till now, designated private laboratories were allowed to conduct o...

Poland's virus cases rise over 40%, Warsaw to face new curbs

Polands daily coronavirus cases surged over 40 on Thursday compared to the previous day, as infection rates hit a new record just as the capital Warsaw was set to be added to a list of areas with additional restrictions.Poland faces spirall...

UP: Lotus farmers in distress due to inadequate supply of compost, pesticides

Lotus farmers in Moradabad are in distress due to an inadequate supply of compost and pesticides amid the pandemic which has adversely affected the crop. We couldnt get enough compost and pesticides at the time of plantation which has cause...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020