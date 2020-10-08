MG Motor launches premium SUV Gloster priced up to Rs 35.38 lakh

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has launched a premium SUV Gloster priced between Rs 28.98 lakh and Rs 35.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The two-wheel-drive trims of the model are priced at Rs 28.98 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh while four-wheel drive variants are tagged at Rs 33.68 lakh, Rs 33.98 lakh and Rs 35.38 lakh, respectively.

The Gloster comes powered with 2-litre turbo diesel powertrain mated with eight-speed automatic transmission and also features first level autonomous features. "We believe that Gloster will establish a new benchmark while combining matchless luxury, technology, and off-roading experience in its segment," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

The model competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in the segment. With its elegant design and compelling features, GLOSTER appeals to the segment of premium and luxury that ranges from INR 25 lakhs to INR 50 lakhs.

It will be available in four feature-intensive variants in India, i.e. Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. They extend unmatched opulence to MG customers with multiple combinations such as luxurious bucket seats (6-seater and 7-seater), Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four - Wheel Drive (4WD), and two engine choices including Twin Turbocharged Diesel engine..