Earn 0.10 percent more on online fixed deposit with Bajaj Finance Limited

In these times of growing inflation, low interest rates and unpredictable economic outlook, having a passive income source serves as the need of the hour. This income stream helps bring in the extra income and serves as a buffer in case of any financial emergency.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:37 IST
Bajaj Finserv logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In these times of growing inflation, low interest rates and unpredictable economic outlook, having a passive income source serves as the need of the hour. This income stream helps bring in the extra income and serves as a buffer in case of any financial emergency. Fixed deposits are one of the most convenient investment options for the risk-averse investor and senior citizens. However, given the current low interest rates offered by banks, investors are now moving to corporate or company Fixed Deposits.

Companies like Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv offer Fixed Deposit with assured returns along with convenience and safety of investment via its online fixed deposits. FDs offer the convenience of creating a regular stream of cash flow for the investor. By choosing to open an online FD with Bajaj Finance Limited, one can avail an interest rate of up to 7.2 percent while opening an FD offline (by walking into a branch or via an agent) will attract an interest of up to 7.1 percent.

Thus, investors can earn 0.10 percent more by simply investing in Bajaj Finance online FD. For senior citizens, the company offers an interest rate of 7.35 percent for both online and offline FD. One can invest in the Bajaj Finance FD with a minimum lump-sum amount of Rs. 25,000 or with just Rs. 5,000 per month through Systematic Deposit Plan. In addition, investors can also get monthly returns if they choose the Monthly Maturity Scheme or receive a lump-sum payment at one time through the Single Maturity scheme offered by the company.

Before investing money in FD, it is important to check for the safety of the investment. Bajaj Finance FD is backed by ratings of FAAA (stable) by CRISIL, and MAAA (stable) by ICRA, assuring investors of the highest safety and security of their investments. That's not all, Bajaj Finance Limited also boasts of zero unclaimed deposits, which indicates timely payments and default-free experience making it one of the safest deposits to park money in. Apart from these ratings and claims, the company also offers flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months. Keeping the long-term horizon in view, investors can put their money in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits to fulfil their financial goals with attractive FD interest rates. Investors can make the most by selecting the online FD option, which gives them the 0.10 per cent extra on their investment without having to step out of their homes.

For instance, if an investor wants to invest Rs 10,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for a tenure of 5 years as a means of wealth creation or to generate passive income, the below table shows how much he/she can expect to get his corpus to grow over 60 months. Note: ROI in the above calculator may vary up to 4 bps with the actual rates offered

In comparison to other banks and NBFCs, the company not only offers great returns but also allows investors to choose interest payouts (through non-cumulative FDs) according to their convenience. They can opt to receive interest payouts either monthly, quarterly half-yearly or on an annual basis. One can use the Bajaj Finance FD calculator to determine their returns beforehand and plan their investments, payout frequency and tenures accordingly. Thus, but choosing to invest in a Bajaj Finance FD, investors can grow their passive income and build their savings. By investing in the online FD, investors can make the most of the 0.10 percent offered by the company or they can apply offline and avail Bajaj Finance Limited's doorstep services. Either way, saving money or generating a passive income has never been so easy and convenient.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

