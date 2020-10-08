Left Menu
Development News Edition

NoPaperForms now eyes digitization of school admissions with UniApply

Known for transforming the enrolment processes at over 300 higher education institutions, NoPaperForms is now all set to spearhead change in School Admissions.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:49 IST
NoPaperForms now eyes digitization of school admissions with UniApply
Introducing UniApply.com - The Common Application Platform for Schools. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Known for transforming the enrolment processes at over 300 higher education institutions, NoPaperForms is now all set to spearhead change in School Admissions. The Info-Edge funded SaaS based ed-tech start-up has grown tremendously since its inception just three years ago. Catalysing this growth is their approach and experience with equipping Colleges and Universities with not just tools for Admissions, but Marketing, Post Applications, and everything that comes in between to help them boost their bottom-line.

UniApply is a Common Application Platform that provides a hassle-free school search and admission experience to parents and students, while making it seamless for schools to manage and succeed with their admissions and reach. Gone are the days when parents had to stand in long queues just to get a form from one school to another. UniApply makes applying to multiple schools a very streamlined and easy experience by using one single form. With over 29,000 verified parents already, UniApply has started to become a common household name that's recognized for its one stop solution to Explore, Decide, Apply, and Enrol to schools in just a click: an advancement to the ever tiring and outdated school admission process.

"As a school, the primary focus is always on scaling admissions while leaving all hassle and tiring work behind. This results in an unmatched presence and redefined efficiencies with engagements and applications. Parents spend a lot of time driving around the town and to multiple schools, only to realize that the admissions are closed or that the faculty or infrastructure is not as they are looking for, or worse yet, stand in long queues in scorching heat to just get a form. The entire process repeats when they go back to submit the application. All they now have to do is to type uniapply.com in the address bar on their phones, tablets, or PCs, no matter wherever they are, to find exactly what they need without compromises or misinformation. School education is crucial and it's important to make sure it's done right," said Gaurav Singh, Vice President of Product and Growth shares how UniApply will equip schools to focus on what's important. The number of schools in the country are three times the number of schools in China but what plagues education and school admissions in India, is the age-old practice and processes that make it difficult for parents to make the right choice for their children, while making it difficult for schools to reach out and mark their presence within their target groups and audiences.

To choose from over 1.5 million schools in the country or from hundreds in a city only compounds the problem for parents, hence it is not uncommon to find them tirelessly seeking out for details about a school from all sources they can. Keeping a track of multiple applications they have to fill out and submit before the closing dates, further adds to their discomfort. It's all educated guess-work but it doesn't end there. The perennial problems that schools deal with while furthering their reach, managing their presence online, or accepting applications has a hay-wired plot as well. It's exactly what UniApply solves as it equips schools with the competitive edge to stand out on all fronts while empowering parents to find exactly what they need for their child through a process that is informed, easy and effortless.

"While working in the education industry with Higher-ed Institutions of all sorts and sizes like SRM University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and exams such as NMATbyGMAC or XAT by XLRI across the country, the team realized that the challenges at school level is way more worse than one could imagine," said Naveen Goyal, Founder and CEO at NoPaperForms, shares that transformation has always called for bold measures and rethinking school admissions has been no easy task. "The huge disconnect between searching parents and schools often is what makes the most important decision, a hassled one, as information and the processes are simply complex. So, as NoPaperForms continues to grow exponentially, today we have launched UniApply in seven cities and are preparing to add another hundred more cities by this time next year" Goyal added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Spain brings military discipline to COVID-19 contact tracing

Various European countries have used their armies for logistical support in tackling COVID-19, but hard-hit Spain is now bringing military discipline to a process that health experts say is key in stemming the spread of the pandemic contact...

These Are the Common Types of Replacement Windows

Have you been feeling a draft in your home Or did a recent storm cause a window to crack Many things can cause window problems. But knowing your options for the types of replacement windows can help.So whenever you do have a window issue, y...

First Lady Motsepe to participate in launch of 'Pink Room'

First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, will participate in the launch of the Kgatlamping Primary Pink Room safe space Initiative in Tembisa, Johannesburg.In her capacity as the South African Civil Society for Womens, Adolescents and Childrens Healt...

U.S. could adopt carbon tax under a Biden presidency -ex-Fed Chair Yellen

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said bipartisan concern over climate change could see the United States adopt a tax on carbon emissions, with the proceeds shared with households, if Democrat Joe Biden is elected President in Novem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020