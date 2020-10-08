Left Menu
IWIL India to empower one million women in technology by 2025

Indian Women Institutional League, otherwise known as IWIL India was founded with the primary goal of building skills and helping women scale their businesses through technology. In a similar vein, the non-profit organization has been following the diligent goal of mentoring and incubating one million Women Entrepreneurs by 2025.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:43 IST
Deepa Sayal, Chief Patron and President of IWIL India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian Women Institutional League, otherwise known as IWIL India was founded with the primary goal of building skills and helping women scale their businesses through technology. In a similar vein, the non-profit organization has been following the diligent goal of mentoring and incubating one million Women Entrepreneurs by 2025. They have run several other programs like "Prerna" and "Vivoki" to inspire young women towards bracing their skill sets in technology and helping them become independent. "Indian Women Institutional League (IWIL India) plans to mentor and incubate a million Women businesses by 2025. It advocates Women entrepreneurship and empowerment through Technology Cohorts, Incubation workshops, networking events, and capacity building," said Deepa Sayal, the Chief Patron and President of IWIL India, who is a serial Entrepreneur and tech Founder of ADG and Vivoki India. Over the years, IWIL India has conducted several impact workshops in India in partnerships with several prestigious organisations like Election Commission of India, Confederation of Indian Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Indian Institute of Management. According to a recent report, the GDP of India is predicted to hit more than $13 billion in 2030. Consequently, the country is expected to become the world's third-largest economy, with the government making a concerted effort to promote business-friendly conditions and entrepreneurship. Female entrepreneurs have contributed immensely to the Indian economy, with women-owned businesses employing over 13 million people.

Studies have revealed that 1/3 of Indian women entrepreneurs work in the agriculture sector, followed by manufacturing and retail trade. However, Deepa Sayal and her team at IWILIndia are looking to take it a notch higher by helping women leverage the power of technology to grow their business. Indian Women Institutional League (IWIL) has already covered approximately 55,000 women, over 400 startups, and 89 colleges across 25 cities in India. The organization's commitment to mentor one million women by 2025 reiterates the goal of stimulating and encouraging women entrepreneurship, capacitating women leaders, and emboldening the women-led business ecosystem to frame a future of socially and economically independent women. IWIL India is looking to develop the next generation of women entrepreneurs who scale their businesses through technology. Consequently, the organization regularly hosts cohorts, networking events, leadership programs, and technology workshops across APAC, working several programs such as Mission Prerna and Vivoki India to achieve their goal. For more information about Deepa Sayal and IWIL India and their initiatives, please visit - https://www.iwilindia.com. Deepa Sayal is also available across several social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

