Left Menu
Development News Edition

One-third of vulnerable medium, emerging cos may not get restructuring benefits: Ind-Ra

It said as per the Kamath committee recommendations, there are 113 companies which are ineligible and 40 per cent of these belong to the highly vulnerable category with stretched liquidity.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:48 IST
One-third of vulnerable medium, emerging cos may not get restructuring benefits: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research on Thursday said a third of the mid and emerging corporates (MEC) having turnover of under Rs 750 crore rated by it could be ineligible for restructuring loans despite being "vulnerable". A weak cash flow recovery and stretched liquidity among such corporates which are rated below BBB can result in significant haircuts for lenders, it warned. The RBI had last month adopted recommendations of the K V Kamath committee on one-time restructuring. The norms stress on looking at every case separately rather than having a blanket loan recast because of past experiences. "On an overall basis, 62 per cent of the issuers (47 per cent by total debt) qualify for all the ratios recommended by K V Kamath committee financial guidelines for restructuring based on the FY19 balance sheet...Over one-third.. do not qualify for all ratios," the ratings agency said. It said the companies not qualifying for restructuring and belonging to the speculative grade, having stretched liquidity even pre-pandemic, are likely to see a deterioration in their credit and liquidity profiles over FY22 and FY23. It said as per the Kamath committee recommendations, there are 113 companies which are ineligible and 40 per cent of these belong to the highly vulnerable category with stretched liquidity. Such companies will turn delinquent over the next 6-12 months or would require significant haircuts for lenders, the agency warned. Negative rating actions are likely to emanate from this bucket of companies, it said, adding half of these entities belong to the speculative grade rating category and sectors such as consumer durables, construction, textiles, building materials, hotels, real estate and sugar. The remaining 60 per cent of ineligible issuers in the low-to-moderate vulnerability category and having adequate liquidity as of FY19 may not seek restructuring immediately, it said. If their cash flows recovery is delayed and liquidity profile worsens, lack of access to the restructuring window could impact their solvency over a period of time, it added. The agency said about 59 per cent of its MEC is under moratorium, of which 58 per cent qualify for the restructuring scheme. Of the remaining 42 per cent of the issuers which had availed moratorium and thus are not eligible for the scheme, nearly half exhibit a weak-to-modest liquidity profile and belong to sectors such as construction, consumer durables, iron and steel manufacturing and textiles, it said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • FY19

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

TRP manipulation racket busted, 4 held: Mumbai police chief

Mumbai police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Television Rating Points TRP manipulation racket, adding four persons have been arrested in this case. TRP is a tool to judge which TV programmes are viewed the most and also indicates the ...

Bulgaria recalls its ambassador from Belarus-foreign minister

Bulgaria is recalling its ambassador to Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Thursday. With this decision we are expressing our solidarity and support to o...

Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football

Hollywood talent agency ICM Partners have purchased British sports agent Jonathan Barnetts company Stellar Group, the two firms announced on Thursday in the latest indication of growing American business interest in European soccer.Stellar,...

Strict COVID-19 lockdowns may speed up economic recovery - IMF

Early lockdowns in an epidemic can substantially reduce infections, and policymakers should be wary of lifting them to jumpstart their economies when infections remain high, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. The COVID-19 pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020