Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Lloyds Banking Group, along with rival TSB, are among those advising employees to deactivate the NHS Track & Trace app during office hours, when they are not allowed to keep phones on their person. Some banks ask staff and cashiers to store phones away to prevent leaks of sensitive customer data, although this is not formally required by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:30 IST
Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

Branch staff at some of Britain's biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the country's tracing app. Lloyds Banking Group, along with rival TSB, are among those advising employees to deactivate the NHS Track & Trace app during office hours, when they are not allowed to keep phones on their person.

Some banks ask staff and cashiers to store phones away to prevent leaks of sensitive customer data, although this is not formally required by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority. Under current government guidelines, users of the NHS app are advised to disable bluetooth or pause the app when away from their phones to avoid false notifications.

Other companies have told staff to pause the app at work, including pharmaceuticals firm GSK, which said its other safety measures were sufficient, the Guardian newspaper reported. The BTU union, which represents staff working for Lloyds but is not recognised by the bank, said it had been contacted by dozens of staff unable to use the app, which has been downloaded by more than 14 million people.

One unnamed Lloyds employee who contacted the BTU said: "I live and work in a high-risk area so I am very concerned at being told that while I'm at work I have to suspend the NHS test and trace app... This defeats the object of track and trace." Another said they were at risk as they had to conduct face-to-face meetings and due to the "blatant transgression of the social distancing rules by many customers".

"Customers and staff have a right to know if they have come into contact with someone who's been infected," said Mark Brown, general secretary of the BTU. Although several European countries have launched Bluetooth-based apps to alert those at risk of catching COVID-19, there is little evidence to date that the technology has significantly curbed infections.

Both Lloyds and TSB have advised staff to pause the app's tracing function while at work, according to internal guidance issued by each lender seen by Reuters. "Colleagues who have downloaded the app to their own smart phone should not use the app while you are at work," Lloyds told staff, adding it was to stop people receiving false alerts.

A NatWest spokesman said the bank encouraged staff to use the app but said they should pause it when they are not with their phone. The bank discourages - though doesn't ban - the use of personal phones in branches and contact centres. A spokesman for Barclays said the bank had not advised staff to turn off the app.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "We want as many people to download and use the app as possible. It is important to use the NHS Covid-19 app at all times, including while at work, unless in specific scenarios which are clearly set out in our guidance." A spokeswoman for TSB said: "We're fully complying with all public health guidance and advising our colleagues in line with best practice."

Lloyds declined to comment. A second employee union, Accord, said rules prohibiting use of personal phones in the workplace were in place to protect employees from security risks.

"If customers care about the health and well-being of the bank staff they rely on, they could help by wearing face coverings when visiting bank branches," Accord's General Secretary Ged Nichols said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace - transport ministry

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace, it said on Thursday.The deal had been discussed for years, but the neighbors were only ab...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances, crude gains as investors await stimulus progress

U.S. and world stocks advanced and crude prices gained ground on Thursday in anticipation of further progress in stimulus negotiations. Reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House could hammer out a 25-billion rescue pa...

Manipur: Handloom business owners resume production due to availability of raw material

The raw material for handloom production is now available in Manipur market giving relief to local handloom business owners who have resumed their business and are also selling products using mobile phones. The handloom business owners had ...

UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has picked journalist-turned-government adviser Allegra Stratton to front his governments new daily televised media briefings, the BBC reported on Thursday. The government announced earlier this year it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020