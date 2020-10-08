Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in loan default case

The CBI has booked YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in connection with a case of alleged default of Rs 826-crore loan by Ind Barath Thermal Power Ltd in which he is a director, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:35 IST
CBI books YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in loan default case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has booked YSRCP MP Ramakrishna Raju in connection with a case of alleged default of Rs 826-crore loan by Ind Barath Thermal Power Ltd in which he is a director, officials said on Thursday. The agency has registered the case against the MP and 10 others, and is carrying out searches at around 11 locations in Hyderabad, Mumbai and West Godavari district, they said.

The company is alleged to have defaulted on loan taken from a Punjab National Bank-led consortium. Raju represents Narsapuram constituency in Lok Sabha.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace - transport ministry

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace, it said on Thursday.The deal had been discussed for years, but the neighbors were only ab...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances, crude gains as investors await stimulus progress

U.S. and world stocks advanced and crude prices gained ground on Thursday in anticipation of further progress in stimulus negotiations. Reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House could hammer out a 25-billion rescue pa...

Manipur: Handloom business owners resume production due to availability of raw material

The raw material for handloom production is now available in Manipur market giving relief to local handloom business owners who have resumed their business and are also selling products using mobile phones. The handloom business owners had ...

UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has picked journalist-turned-government adviser Allegra Stratton to front his governments new daily televised media briefings, the BBC reported on Thursday. The government announced earlier this year it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020