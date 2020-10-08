Left Menu
HMSI launches H'ness CB350 at Rs 1.85 lakh

The bike comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine, and would be sold from the company's 'Big Wing' sales network. "With a special introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh, we are confident that H'ness-CB350 will attract the mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:44 IST
HMSI launches H'ness CB350 at Rs 1.85 lakh
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has launched new 350cc bike H'ness CB350 at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram). The company unveiled the model on September 30, marking its entry into the mid size motorcycle segment in the country.

"We are overwhelmed with the love and appreciation H'ness-CB350 has received from customers. It demonstrates customer's confidence in brand Honda and reinforces our commitment towards them," HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement. The bike comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine and would be sold from the company's 'Big Wing' sales network.

"With a special introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh, we are confident that H'ness-CB350 will attract the mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said. The model comes in two variants -- Deluxe and Deluxe Pro priced at Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 1.9 lakh, respectively.

With H'ness CB350, HMSI would now be competing primarily with Royal Enfield which sells models in the mid-size bike segment.

