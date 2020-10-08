Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

"Our priority remains to reach an agreement with the French publishers and press agencies," Google said in a statement. "We appealed to get legal clarity on some parts of the order, and we will now review the decision of the Paris court of appeal." The ruling confirms a decision in April by France's competition authority, which ordered Google to negotiate with publishers and news agencies "the remuneration due to them for any re-use of protected content". Under the same decision, the antitrust regulator ordered Google to open talks within three months of being asked to do so by publishers.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:59 IST
Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google must open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content, an appeals court confirmed on Thursday, paving the way for an industry-wide deal in the country. The ruling may reverberate outside France, as it compels Google to sit down with publishers and news agencies to find a way to remunerate them under the "neighbouring right" enshrined in revamped EU copyright rules, which allows publishers to demand a fee from online platforms for showing news snippets.

"It's a world first for such a case," France's antitrust chief Isabelle de Silva told Reuters, adding that the French court had essentially validated an earlier decision by the competition authority. "Google's conduct amounted to saying: I'm offering you a contract under which you give me all your rights for no remuneration," de Silva said, with reference to the business relationship between news publishers and Alphabet's Google.

The French court's decision differs from last week's pledge by Google to pay $1 billion to publishers globally over the next three years for their news, as the French arrangement involves finding a sustainable methodology to remunerate publishers and news agencies. Google's vehicle to remunerate news publishers, dubbed Google News Showcase, is set to launch in Germany, where it has signed up German newspapers including Der Spiegel, Stern, Die Zeit, and in Brazil with Folha de S.Paulo, Band and Infobae.

The French court's ruling comes hours after Google, the world's biggest search engine, said it was set to reach with a deal to pay French publishers for their news, the latest move to placate media groups and head off regulators siding with publishers. "Our priority remains to reach an agreement with the French publishers and press agencies," Google said in a statement.

"We appealed to get legal clarity on some parts of the order, and we will now review the decision of the Paris court of appeal." The ruling confirms a decision in April by France's competition authority, which ordered Google to negotiate with publishers and news agencies "the remuneration due to them for any re-use of protected content".

Under the same decision, the antitrust regulator ordered Google to open talks within three months of being asked to do so by publishers.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs shut culture, sports venues, limit restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge

The Czech government will tighten anti-coronavirus measures from next week with new curbs on sports and cultural venues and restaurants as the country struggles with a surge of new cases, Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Thursday. Prym...

Fact-finding team of Left MPs to visit Hathras on Sunday

A fact-finding team, led by Left Front MPs, will visit Hathras on October 11, CPIM leader Elamaram Kareem said on Thursday. According to a statement, the team, comprising MPs from CPIM, CPI and Loktantrik Janata Dal LJD, will visit the Hath...

Congress leaders condole death of Ram Vilas Paswan

A host of Congress leaders condoled the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday with Rahul Gandhi saying that with his passing away, the poor and Dalits have lost a strong political voice. The news of untimely demise of Ram Vi...

Govt to soon launch one-stop-shop for agri data: Agri Min official

The government will soon launch a common data infrastructure of all farmers along with land record details for better reach of various farm schemes, senior Agriculture Ministry official Ashish Kumar Bhutani said on Thursday. This will act a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020