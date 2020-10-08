Naveen Patnaik launches 12 projects worth Rs 8,796 cr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 12 industrial projects, including eight Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and four large units in sectors ranging from health care, renewable energy, steel, IT, cement manufacturing to food processing. These industrial units with a combined investment of Rs 8,796.61 crore will generate employment opportunities for 7,090 persons in the state, he said.

Patnaik inaugurated the two projects and the ground breaking for 10 units through video conferencing. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "I am delighted to attend the 10th phase of ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony for industrial units of the state today.

"I am particularly happy to note that our state continues its dominance as an attractive destination for the investor community despite the impact of COVID-19 across the world." Mentioning that it is very important to revive the industrial economy of Odisha which has been impacted by the pandemic, Patnaik said, recent indicators suggest that the state economy is coming back to track. "The new industries set up on Thursday will provide a new impetus to the confidence of the industries sector," he said.

The 12 projects are spread across all categories of industries - micro, small, medium and large ones. Patnaik also congratulated all the companies for their new ventures and assured them of "complete facilitation support" from the state government.

The projects that were inaugurated are Ramco Cement Limited's cement grinding plant at Haridaspur in Jajpur and Aditya Birla Renewables Limited's solar power plant at Bijepur in Bargarh. The projects for which ground-breaking was done include Rungta Mines Limited's new unit for expansion of its Integrated Steel Plant project at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal, Shyam Metalics and Energy Limiteds new unit for expansion of its Pellet plant at Pandloi in Sambalpur and UBN Software Solution's software development centre at SEZ Info-valley in Khurda.