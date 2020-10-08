5Paisa Capital posts Q2 net profit at Rs 2.67 cr

5Paisa Capital on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 2.67 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. In comparison, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the year-ago period, 5paisa Capital said in a statement.

Total income rose to Rs 52.62 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 23.27 crore in three months ended September 30, 2019. 5paisa Capital CEO Prakarsh Gagdani said buoyancy in capital market activity backed by strong customer acquisition fueled strong revenue growth during the quarter.

The company said it acquired over 2.45 lakh customers in the September quarter taking the total to 9.5 lakh..