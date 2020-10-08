Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Sri Lanka talks on implementation of USD 15 million grant to boost Buddhist ties

Gunawardena noted that Sri Lanka would be happy to partner with India in this initiative to conserve cultural heritage, the statement said. A joint statement issued after the Modi-Rajapaksa talks had said the Sri Lankan leader welcomed the announcement made by his Indian counterpart on India's grant assistance of USD 15 million for the promotion of Buddhist ties.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:10 IST
India, Sri Lanka talks on implementation of USD 15 million grant to boost Buddhist ties
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India and Sri Lanka held talks on the implementation of a USD 15 million grant for the promotion of Buddhist ties between the two countries, the Indian High Commission here said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 26 announced the grant assistance of USD 15 million for the promotion of Buddhist ties between India and Sri Lanka to further enhance bilateral cultural links.

The prime minister made the announcement during a virtual summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. Deputy High Commissioner of India Vinod K Jacob met Kapila Gunawardena, Secretary, Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs to discuss the implementation of the grant from India for the promotion of Buddhist ties between India and Sri Lanka, the High Commission said in a statement.

Jacob sad it was a first of its kind grant announcement by India and may be used for the construction/renovation of Buddhist monasteries, capacity development, cultural exchanges, archaeological cooperation, reciprocal exposition of the Buddha's relics, strengthening engagement of Buddhist scholars and clergy, it said. Gunawardena welcomed the suggestions and stated that the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs will work towards finalising various projects to utilise the Indian grant.

The two sides also discussed other Indian grant projects currently under implementation such as the Kandyan Dancing School being constructed at the Sri Lanka International Buddhist Academy (SIBA) campus in Pallekele, Kandy, and the Jaffna Cultural Centre. The Deputy High Commissioner also briefed the Secretary on India's advancements in the niche field of digital documentation of cultural and world heritage sites in order to preserve them for posterity and invited Sri Lanka to partner in this advanced field. Gunawardena noted that Sri Lanka would be happy to partner with India in this initiative to conserve cultural heritage, the statement said.

A joint statement issued after the Modi-Rajapaksa talks had said the Sri Lankan leader welcomed the announcement made by his Indian counterpart on India's grant assistance of USD 15 million for the promotion of Buddhist ties. It said both sides agreed to facilitate tourism by enhancing connectivity and early establishment of an air bubble between the two countries to resume travel.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies at 80

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Iranian classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after the 2009 wave of unrest, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday.Fans gathered outside the h...

Czechs shut culture, sports venues, limit restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge

The Czech government will tighten anti-coronavirus measures from next week with new curbs on sports and cultural venues and restaurants as the country struggles with a surge of new cases, Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Thursday. Prym...

Fact-finding team of Left MPs to visit Hathras on Sunday

A fact-finding team, led by Left Front MPs, will visit Hathras on October 11, CPIM leader Elamaram Kareem said on Thursday. According to a statement, the team, comprising MPs from CPIM, CPI and Loktantrik Janata Dal LJD, will visit the Hath...

Congress leaders condole death of Ram Vilas Paswan

A host of Congress leaders condoled the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday with Rahul Gandhi saying that with his passing away, the poor and Dalits have lost a strong political voice. The news of untimely demise of Ram Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020