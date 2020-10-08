Left Menu
Sanitisation of rides, staggered timings, natural ventilation: Centre's guidelines for entertainment parks

Sanitisation of rides, staggered timings, allowing 50 per cent seating capacity at theatres and food courts, natural ventilation while keeping swimming pools closed are some of the government's guidelines on preventive measures to be followed in entertainment parks and similar places to contain spread of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:31 IST
Sanitisation of rides, staggered timings, allowing 50 per cent seating capacity at theatres and food courts, natural ventilation while keeping swimming pools closed are some of the government's guidelines on preventive measures to be followed in entertainment parks and similar places to contain spread of COVID-19. The health ministry released these guidelines on Thursday and stressed that the crowd density does not remain the same throughout or peak on weekends and holidays.  "Planning should specifically factor-in requirement for these peak days," it said. "As far as feasible, natural ventilation must be ensured and use of small enclosed spaces must be discouraged. Circulation of outdoor air needs to be increased, as much as possible, by opening windows and doors, using fans, or other methods," the guidelines said.

Among specific guidelines issued for these parks, the ministry said staggering of visitors needs to be done for maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet when queuing up at the time of entry and for rides etc, swimming pools to remain closed, adequate and regular water filtration and chlorination of water themed entertainment parks and water rides shall be ensured. "Theatres will only allow 50 per cent of seating capacity duly ensuring physical distancing norms. In food courts and restaurants, not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity will be permitted. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment are to be encouraged," it said.

During rides, the ministry said disinfection of common touched surfaces of the ride equipment, before commencing the ride needs to be done and visitors shall sanitise their hands before and after using the rides. "Within the premises of the entertainment park complex, seating arrangement to ensure a distance of 6 feet between chairs, benches, staggering of visitors for different rides to be done, to allow for adequate physical distancing, number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining physical distancing norms and use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged," it said. "CCTV monitoring shall be ensured to detect crowding at any rides or food court etc," it said.

