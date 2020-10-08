Gokul town being upgraded to boost tourism potential: UP Braj Teerth Parishad
Gokul is the town where Lord Krishna is said to have spent his childhood. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to tap the tourism potential present in Brij Bhumi by improving the infrastructure equal to that of NCR [National Capital Region] area," Shailja Kant Mishra, Vice President of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, said while talking to a group of media persons here.PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:45 IST
Gokul town is being upgraded in the first phase of renovation and development works to boost tourism in Mathura district, an official of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad said on Thursday. Gokul is the town where Lord Krishna is said to have spent his childhood.
“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to tap the tourism potential present in Brij Bhumi by improving the infrastructure equal to that of NCR [National Capital Region] area," Shailja Kant Mishra, Vice President of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, said while talking to a group of media persons here. The organisation has so far spent Rs 8 crore in Gokul town, Mishra said, adding that rituals like “Dadhikana”, “Chunari Manorath” and “Chadi Maar Holi” that are traditionally carried out in the town would be attractive for international tourists once the place is refurbished.
Nagendra Pratap, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, spoke about the renovation of Thakurani Ghat, a raised platform at the Chadi Maar Holi playground, renovation of Nand Bhavan parking, refurbishing the streets of Gokul with red sandstone, along with beautification of the stairs of Nand Bhavan to Nand Chauk via Raas Chabutara..
ALSO READ
After 'I don't wear mask' comment, Narottam Mishra accepts mistake says will follow health norms
Kapil Mishra files complaint over 'hate campaign' against him
IPL 13: Ponting motivates us and keeps the negativity away, says Mishra
I didn't get what I deserve but it's okay: Amit Mishra
IPL 13: Innings by Tewatia one of the best of his lifetime, says Haryana teammate Mishra