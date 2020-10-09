Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks close higher, oil jumps as fiscal aid talks progress

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 02:16 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks close higher, oil jumps as fiscal aid talks progress

Wall Street advanced and crude prices surged on Thursday as reports continued to surface of new developments in pandemic relief negotiations in Washington. All three major U.S. stock indexes gained ground, with smaller cap stocks handily outperforming their larger counterparts.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while expressing confidence that she would be able to reach an agreement with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said on Thursday legislation to help airline companies survive the pandemic could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers would work on "a fuller bill." White House adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration would like to see "standalone" bills to provide additional unemployment assistance and extend the Paycheck Protection Program, but also told Fox News that the economic recovery did not depend on a stimulus deal.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, warned there remain "vast differences" between Democrats and Republicans regarding the size of a new round of fiscal aid. "Today's back and forth is a microcosm of we've been seeing the last couple of weeks," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte in North Carolina. "The door seems to be open on a deal then quickly closes."

"But at least the two sides are still talking, leaving a chance for some type of resolution, potentially before election," Detrick added. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been advancing in the polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

"The chance of a blue wave is increasing and one could say the markets would like that," Detrick said. "Equity markets do not want a contested election and Biden's lead growth puts a little water on the fire." The U.S. Labor Department reported that jobless claims remain well above the highest levels reached at the nadir of the Great Recession, suggesting the labor market recovery could be stalling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.05 points, or 0.43%, to 28,425.51, the S&P 500 gained 27.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,446.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.38 points, or 0.5%, to 11,420.98. European stocks joined the world rally as the signs of movement in coronavirus aid talks lifted the global mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.78% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.79%. Treasury yields retreated and the yield curve flattened following weaker-than-expected economic data and amid persistent uncertainty surrounding coronavirus relief talks.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 6/32 in price to yield 0.7652%, from 0.785% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond last rose 18/32 in price to yield 1.5642%, from 1.589% late on Wednesday.

Crude prices topped $43 per barrel as supply was pressured by hurricane-related shutdowns, an ongoing oil worker strike in Norway, and possible OPEC production cuts. U.S. crude futures gained 3.10% to settle at $41.19 per barrel, while Brent settled at $43.34 per barrel, advancing 3.22% on the day.

The dollar was little changed against a basket of world currencies as market participants awaited further stimulus developments. The dollar index fell 0.01%, with the euro unchanged at $1.176.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.02% versus the greenback at 106.01 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2934, up 0.12% on the day. Election uncertainty and pandemic relief optimism also boosted gold.

Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,893.54 an ounce.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Late-stage study of COVID-19 convalescent-plasma treatment with remdesivir starts

A late-stage trial testing the combination of Gilead Sciences remdesivir and a highly concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralize the COVID-19 virus has begun, the National Institutes of Health NIH said on Thursday. Trial investigat...

Universal Health Coverage ‘more urgent than ever’ – UN chief

Painting a gloomy picture of under-investment in health, Secretary-General Antnio Guterressaid in his video message to senior ministers Universal Health Coverage is not only essential to end the pandemic, it will also drive progress acros...

Mali: 2 hostages freed by extremists on plane to capital

Malis presidency has confirmed that prominent Malian politician Soumaila Cisse and French aid worker Sophie Petronin are aboard a flight to the capital, Bamako, after being freed by al-Qaida-linked militants. The flight took off just before...

Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed

Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed on Thursday, Malis presidency said, after lengthy periods in the hands of Islamist insurgents. Their release follows a tense few days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020