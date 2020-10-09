Left Menu
Abby Abraham Joins George Clinical to lead Global Data Science and head India Business

He has more than 20 years of experience in the clinical technology industry working with global CROs including progression through multiple roles within clinical operations and general management.

PTI | Kansascity | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:57 IST
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abby Abraham, a veteran clinical researcher and data science lead, has joined George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization, to head up the organization's Global Data Science team and operations in India. Abraham, a progressive clinical research professional passionate about altering the existing clinical research execution paradigm by bringing together competent and engaged people, brings George Clinical a deep knowledge of novel technologies and smart data processes. He has more than 20 years of experience in the clinical technology industry working with global CROs including progression through multiple roles within clinical operations and general management.

"I am very pleased and delighted to welcome Abby to George Clinical to head up our Global Data Science function and to lead our business in India. Abby's significant leadership experience in project operations and data science, as well as his expertise in digital trials, will be invaluable to George Clinical as we continue our ambitious growth to bring science, service and solutions to our clients," said CEO James Cheong. Abraham, a post-graduate in pharmaceutical sciences and hospital and healthcare management, was most recently Vice President of Data Analytics & Risk-Based Monitoring for Anju Software (formerly OmniComm Systems Inc). Prior to that, he was Co-founder and Vice President—Clinical Solutions for Algorics and Director of Clinical Operations for Quintiles Research India. His entrepreneurial journey has helped him understand and appreciate applying technology and its development to solve operational clinical trial issues. Abraham is an ardent supporter of improving operational and quality outcomes in clinical research by utilizing risk-based quality management (RBQM) approaches and technology.

"Creating a new business amidst changing clinical research paradigm enabled me to apply new data-driven processes and adapt to novel clinical research technology agnostic business models," stated Abraham. "I'm eager to bring that nimble mindset to the Indian operations and data science teams of George Clinical." About George Clinical George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials. Contact: mreabold@georgeclinical.com Website: https://www.georgeclinical.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/george-clinical-pty-ltd Twitter: https://twitter.com/george_clinical Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/georgeclinical Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791799/George_Clinical_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

