Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Steel's Jul-Sep quarter steel output at 3.85 MT

However, the production in July-September was 69 per cent higher compared to 0.45 MT in April-June of Financial Year (FY) 2020-21. JSW Steel is the flagship company of USD 12 billion JSW Group which has presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 11:02 IST
JSW Steel's Jul-Sep quarter steel output at 3.85 MT
Representative image

JSW Steel on Friday said its steel output for the September quarter stood at 3.85 million tonnes (MT). During July-September 2019-20, the company had produced 3.84 MT of steel, JSW Steel said in a statement.

On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the 3.85 MT output showed a 30 percent rise from 2.96 MT JSW Steel had produced in the April-June quarter of this fiscal. "With the production of 3.85 MT, the company has achieved an average capacity utilization of 86 percent Q2 FY21 in line with the pre-COVID-19 level of 85 percent in Q2 last year. This is a quantum jump from capacity utilization of 66 percent in Q1 FY21, which was impacted by the pandemic," the company said.

The company has registered a 5 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its production of flat-rolled products at 2.84 MT, as compared to 2.71 MT a year ago. At 2.84 MT, the output was 38 percent higher from 2.05 MT in the April-June quarter. The output of long rolled products fell by 7 percent to 0.77 MT, compared to 0.82 MT in the year-ago quarter. However, the production in July-September was 69 percent higher compared to 0.45 MT in April-June of Financial Year (FY) 2020-21.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of USD 12 billion JSW Group which has a presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • FY21

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

RBI holds interest rates, sees economy contracting 9.5% in FY21

The Reserve Bank of India RBI left key interest rates unchanged on Friday but signalled more easing ahead to support an economy that it sees contracting 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, with thre...

RBI to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans to push demand

In order to promote the housing sector, Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans, making the product attractive for both borrower and lenders. With revision in the risk weightage, the requiremen...

Nokia wins Orange Belgium's 5G contract, Huawei says 'fair competition'

Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of Frances Orange, said on Friday it had selected Nokias radio gear to renew its existing networks and roll out its future 5G network.Reuters reported on Thursday that the Belgian telecom operator and its local ...

RBI to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh cr

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday said it will conduct on-tap targeted long-term repo operations TLTRO for an amount of Rs 1 lakh crore to ensure comfortable liquidity conditions in the system. It has been decided to conduct on-tap TL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020