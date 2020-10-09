Left Menu
Audi launches new variant of Q8 SUV priced at Rs 98.98 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 11:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

German luxury car maker Audi on Friday launched a new variant of its premium SUV Q8 priced at Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The 'Audi Q8 Celebration' is powered by a 3-litre petrol engine which delivers power of 340 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. It is being launched as the brand prepares to kick-start the festive season in India, Audi India said in a statement.

The Audi Q8 Celebration will now become the entry level version of the SUV Q8 series at Rs 98.98 lakh to add to the existing Audi Q8 which is tagged at Rs 1.33 crore and the top end Audi RS Q8 priced at Rs 2.07 crore. Commenting on the launch, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family – the Audi Q8 Celebration." Since its very successful launch in January this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response, he said adding that the company is confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration it will now be able to widen the appeal of the Q model.

The Audi Q8 Celebration has a host of features, including HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, button-less multi-media interface navigation system with touch response, wireless phone charging, 8 airbags and park assist, among others, the company said..

