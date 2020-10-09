Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hexa Signs Vaani Kapoor as Brand Ambassador and Forays into Modular Kitchen

I look forward to our collaboration."Vivek Tyagi, Director, Hexa Wood Pvt Ltd, on this association said, “We choose Vaani as she got youth connect with style and glamour same as our kitchens which are appealing and luxurious.” Further he added, “Hexa wants to give its customer the whole new experience in kitchen segment under one roof.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 11:50 IST
Hexa Signs Vaani Kapoor as Brand Ambassador and Forays into Modular Kitchen

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire IndiaAfter a good success in kitchen hardware and accessories Hexa launched modular kitchen with Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador with TVC. This will help Hexa to be a one brand solution of complete range of premium modular kitchen to its customers

Vaani Kapoor talented, vivacious and stunning youth icon said, "I am happy to be associated with Hexa hardware and accessories, a brand, which aims at providing a whole new experience of premium modular kitchens to its customers. I look forward to our collaboration."Vivek Tyagi, Director, Hexa Wood Pvt Ltd, on this association said, “We choose Vaani as she got youth connect with style and glamour same as our kitchens which are appealing and luxurious.” Further he added, “Hexa wants to give its customer the whole new experience in kitchen segment under one roof. Already our kitchen hardware doing very well in Indian retail market now we want to give our customers choice of premium modular kitchen so they do not have to go anywhere. Right now, customer buy hardware of other company and hire carpenter which does not give good experience hence dissatisfaction and if he hires kitchen brand, they ask for jaw dropping price. Hence, we want to bridge this gap. We are also introducing RTA cabinets (Ready to Assemble) in which customers just have to buy cabinets and put it in their kitchen on their own or with the help of our Carpenter Network.”Hexa right now entering the tier-1&2 markets through franchise model with their premium range of modular kitchen and in tier-3 they will be associating with interior designers and architects or even existing modular kitchen store to be a part of Hexa. According to them experience of getting a modular kitchen is not good in tier 2&3 so with the help of professional architects and interior designers they will address this issue. They have already started inviting and associating with architects and interior designer from pan India to be a part of Hexa growth

About Hexa future plans Vivek Tyagi said, “we are evolving ourselves to be a best modular kitchen brand in the country as well as internationally, we already exporting our kitchens to USA, Middle East and Australian markets with good response and in India we have good associations with builders for the project work. On the other hand, we are developing a global web portal which will cater our global as well as Indian B2B clients.” "Hexa Kitchens making its full effort to reach to its customer as they have made stunning TV commercial which you will see soon on TV."Hexa TV commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNbYAQYRUYQWebsite: www.hexaindia.inTo View the Image Click on the Link Below:Vaani Kapoor's glamorous look while shooting for Hexa Kitchens PWRPWR

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian Muslim and union groups to fight new jobs law in court

Indonesian President Joko Widodo came under increasing pressure to repeal his new controversial labour law on Friday with union and Muslim groups preparing to challege it in court and some regional leaders publicly opposing the legislation....

UK economy stumbles in August, setting back COVID recovery

Britains economy grew much more slowly than expected in August, setting back its recovery from the coronavirus lockdown, with much of what growth there was down to a one-off government restaurant subsidy programme, official data showed on F...

RBI holds interest rates, sees economy contracting 9.5% in FY21

The Reserve Bank of India RBI left key interest rates unchanged on Friday but signalled more easing ahead to support an economy that it sees contracting 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, with thre...

RBI to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans to push demand

In order to promote the housing sector, Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans, making the product attractive for both borrower and lenders. With revision in the risk weightage, the requiremen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020