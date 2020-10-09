Left Menu
Amazon expands network in north east ahead of festive sale

With the festive season right around the corner, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the region to reach a wider customer base and creating more work opportunities," Amazon India director, last mile operations, Prakash Rochlani said. Last month, the company announced the addition of close to 200 Amazon operated and delivery service partner stations, with a delivery network of 1,700 stations across the country this festive season.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:34 IST
E-commerce major Amazon India on Friday announced the expansion of its delivery network in the eight states of North East India ahead of its annual mega festive sale. With close to 60 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations in the region, the company has added several new pin codes to its delivery footprint ahead of the festive season this year, including remote towns such as Champhai, Kolasib, Lumding, Pasighat and Mokokchung, the company said in a statement.

"Amazon has partnered with local entrepreneurs as part of the Delivery Service Partner program, enabling these small businesses with growth opportunities and helping Amazon India to penetrate into tier 3 and tier 4 locations in the North East with its own delivery services," the e-tailer said. This expansion is in line with Amazon India's focus to extend its reach to customers and sellers across every part of the country.

Analysts said both Flipkart and Amazon are deepening their base into rural India to tap the growing popularity of online shopping. "In line with our vision of making e-commerce a part of everyday life, we have strengthened our delivery network in North East India. With the festive season right around the corner, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the region to reach a wider customer base and creating more work opportunities," Amazon India director, last mile operations, Prakash Rochlani said.

Last month, the company announced the addition of close to 200 Amazon operated and delivery service partner stations, with a delivery network of 1,700 stations across the country this festive season. The company has touched more than 28,000 neighbourhoods and kirana in close to 350 cities, it added.

