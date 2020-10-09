MHRIL acquires strategic minority stake in Rocksport

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) on Friday announced the acquisition of 6.67 per cent stake in Asia's largest adventure programme Great Rocksport that introduces participants to soft adventure activities and outdoor experiences. "As people begin travelling again, they are increasingly looking for outdoor experiences. Our strategic investment in Rocksport will help to enhance outdoor experience offerings at our resorts," said MHRIL Managing Director and CEO Kavinder Singh.

"Rocksport is a pioneer in bringing soft adventure-based outdoor experiences which are suited for children and families into the mainstream. We look forward to working with the Rocksport team towards creating unique and immersive experiences." Rocksport is engaged in providing outdoor entertainment, adventure programmes, educational adventure tours and the retailing of branded adventure products in India. It also promotes an active lifestyle and brings participants closer to nature.

MHRIL has 69 resorts across India and abroad and its subsidiary Holiday Club Resorts Oy Finland in Europe has 33 resorts across Finland, Sweden and Spain. (ANI)