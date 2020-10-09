Left Menu
S Rly clarifies on media reports, no NMR service from Oct 10

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:27 IST
The Salem division of Southern Railway on Friday clarified that Nilgiris MountainRail (NMR) services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam would not resume from Saturday as was reported in a section of the media

There were news items that NMR services were set to resume from October 10

The date of resumption of services would be notified the public through the media by the railway administration, a press release from the division said.

