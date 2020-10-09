Left Menu
C'garh: Elderly couple injured in Naxal IED blast in Dantewada

A 60-year-old man and his 55- year-old wife were injured after an improvised explosive device planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Friday morning, police said. The woman suffered splinter injuries on the leg and her husband had minor wounds on the right hand," Pallava said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:54 IST
A 60-year-old man and his 55- year-old wife were injured after an improvised explosive device planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Friday morning, police said. The incident happened under Katekalyan police station limits when Gudse village residents Hunga Kawasi and his wife Kosi were on their way to Suranaar village to meet their daughter, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

"While passing through a dirt track near Telam village, the couple accidentally set foot on the IED which blew up. The woman suffered splinter injuries on the leg and her husband had minor wounds on the right hand," Pallava said. Naxals have not allowed the woman to be shifted to a hospital for treatment and a team of the District Reserve Guard has rushed to the site for further action, and details from the ground are awaited, the SP informed.

