Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic Love; Emerging Trends in the Condom Industry

Now each one of us is getting accustomed to the new normal and adapting ourselves back to routine and regular lifestyle, the brand is witnessing a steady growth in sales, In the month of August unlike category & other rest of the brands we have seen 2% positive growth and spike in Market Share going upto approximately 32%.“The overall condoms market has witnessed a double digit de growth in first qtr.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 13:13 IST
Pandemic Love; Emerging Trends in the Condom Industry

Manforce Condoms, the largest selling brand in India leads the sales amongst all competitorsDelhi, 10th October, 2020: Manforce condoms, being one of the largest selling brands in India has seen its due share of fluctuations in sales during the pandemic, like any other brands in the industry. While initially the unprecedented situation had triggered large-scale anxiety amongst individuals but eventually with things settling, it led to an increased intimacy among couples

With the initial lockdown that was announced by the government, the sales of condoms did see a boom with everyone stocking up in advance. However, with the unanticipated nationwide lockdown that continued for the next two months, there was a drop in sales but not due to the decrease in demand, but mainly because of the temporary supply challenges. With life coming back to normal, and the government easing the lockdown, the sale of condoms is witnessing a steady sales trend

On the fluctuation in sales numbers, the company spokesperson Mr. Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma said, “Yes, the numbers have been fluctuating since the lockdown, however it’s temporary owing to basic restrictions and apprehensions that the pandemic has brought about amongst individuals. The nation was on a standstill with the lockdown. Now each one of us is getting accustomed to the new normal and adapting ourselves back to routine and regular lifestyle, the brand is witnessing a steady growth in sales, In the month of August unlike category & other rest of the brands we have seen 2% positive growth and spike in Market Share going upto approximately 32%.“The overall condoms market has witnessed a double digit de growth in first qtr. While Manforce Condoms has been on track from July onwards with positive growth trend thus continuing to be the largest selling condom brand in India. PWRPWR

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Yates's positive coronavirus test casts shadow on Giro d'Italia

The Giro dItalia was thrown into turmoil when Briton Simon Yates pulled out on Saturday after testing positive for the new coronavirus one week into the three-week race.Yates, one of the pre-race favourites, returned two positive test follo...

Bihar tea seller spreads awareness to exercise voting rights ahead of Assembly elections

With the Bihar Assembly Elections slated to begin at the end of this month, a tea seller in Muzaffarpur is spreading awareness about voting and COVID-19 protocols to combat the virus. Ashok Kumar Shani, the local tea seller, said, I have go...

Rugby-SAfrica to make decision on Rugby Championship participation next week

World champions South Africa will decide next week whether they travel to Australia next month to take part in the Rugby Championship amid uncertainty over coronavirus travel restrictions and concern about the teams readiness. Rugby South A...

Israel to 'immediately' bring over 2,000 Ethiopian Jews

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told his Ethiopian counterpart that his country has the intention to immediately bring over some 2,000 Ethiopian Jews. The announcement came Friday after a phone call with Prime Minister Abiy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020