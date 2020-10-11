Bisk Farm to set up unit in Assam with Rs 100cr investment

Bisk Farm to set up unit in Assam with Rs 100cr investmentPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 01:46 IST
FMCG company Bisk Farm will set up a manufacturing unit in Assam with an investment of Rs 100crore, a minister said on Saturday
Over 1,000 people are expected to get direct employment in the project, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said
"Land has already been allotted, and the company will start work shortly," he added.
