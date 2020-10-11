Left Menu
Development News Edition

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

The rush also underscores the marketing clout of Ant's online payment platform Alipay, the sole third-party distributor of the five mutual funds that threatens to disrupt traditional fund sales models. Ant , Alibaba Group's fintech arm, aims to raise about $35 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai's STAR Market, expected in October, in what could become the world's largest IPO.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 09:57 IST
China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Five newly launched Chinese funds targeting Ant Group's upcoming mega stock listing raised 60 billion yuan ($8.93 billion) cumulatively from more than 10 million retail investors, selling out within days, the funds' distributor said.

An average of eight investors placed orders each second during the subscription period, highlighting retail frenzy over Ant's initial public offering (IPO) despite possible U.S. sanctions against the Chinese fintech giant. The rush also underscores the marketing clout of Ant's online payment platform Alipay, the sole third-party distributor of the five mutual funds that threatens to disrupt traditional fund sales models.

Ant , Alibaba Group's fintech arm, aims to raise about $35 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai's STAR Market, expected in October, in what could become the world's largest IPO. The five funds launched on September 25 to raise 12 billion yuan each and invest up to 10% of their assets to buy Ant's IPO shares as strategic investors.

Two of the funds, launched by E Fund Management Co and Penghua Fund Management Co, hit their fundraising target even before the week-long Chinese National Day holiday that began on October 1. As business resumes on Friday, Alipay announced that the other three funds, managed by China Asset Management Co (ChinaAMC), China Universal Asset Management and Zhong Ou Asset Management Co, were also sold out.

The market has so far brushed aside worries that Ant's IPO could suffer from any U.S. restrictions, after a Bloomberg News report saying Trump administration officials are considering curbs on Ant and Tencent over concerns their payment platforms threaten national security. The successful fund sales could give a boost to Ant's rapidly growing wealth management business. Revenue from this business segment jumped 56% during the first half of 2020, and Ant's fintech platform has facilitated investments worth over 4 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.7218 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Chinese stocks underpin Asia; markets wary of virus spike, U.S. presidential debate

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme.

PM Narendra Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme....

PM Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme through video conferencing. The launch will ena...

PepsiCo bullish on India, increases investment at snacks plant in UP to Rs 814 crore

Food and beverages major PepsiCo is extremely optimistic about the future of the Indian market despite short-term headwinds due to pandemic-related disruptions and increasing investment at its new greenfield snacks plant in Uttar Pradesh to...

Bengal: Research scholars, postgraduates apply for forest assistant job requiring class 8 pass

Several research scholars, postgraduates and engineering students in West Bengal have applied to the post of forest assistants, the qualification required for which is class 8 pass, a senior official said on Sunday. The West Bengal governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020