Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 37% to Rs 1.33 lakh cr in August

In August 2020, the total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 45 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 1,20,439 crore, as against Rs 78,646 crore in the year-ago period. According to the latest data on the portal, total outstanding dues in August increased on month-on-month basis as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 10:31 IST
Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 37% to Rs 1.33 lakh cr in August

Power producers' total dues owed by distribution firms rose over 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in August 2020, reflecting stress in the sector. Distribution companies (discoms) owed a total of Rs 96,963 crore to power generation firms in August 2019, according to portal PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators).

The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring in transparency in power purchase transactions between the generators and discoms. In August 2020, the total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 45 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 1,20,439 crore, as against Rs 78,646 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the latest data on the portal, total outstanding dues in August increased on month-on-month basis as well. In July 2020, total outstanding dues of discoms stood at Rs 1,30,452 crore. The overdue amount in August 2020 has increased from Rs 1,17,637 crore in July 2020.

Power producers give 45 days to discoms for paying bills for the supply of electricity. After that, outstanding dues become overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most cases. In order to give relief to power generation companies (gencos), the Centre enforced a payment security mechanism from August 1, 2019. Under this mechanism, discoms are required to open letters of credit for getting power supply.

The central government had also given some breathers to discoms for paying dues to power generating companies (gencos) in view of COVID-19-induced lockdown. The government had also waived the penal charges for late payment of dues in the directive. In May, the government announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion for discoms under which these utilities would get loan at economical rates from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd. This was an initiative of the government to help gencos to remain afloat. Later the liquidity infusion package was increased to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

Discoms in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to power gencos, data showed. Overdues of independent power producers amount to 32.07 per cent of the total overdue of Rs 1,33,062 crore of discoms in August. The proportion of central PSU gencos in the overdue was 36.61 per cent.

Among the central public sector power generators, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of Rs 20,113.04 crore on discoms, followed by NLC India at Rs 6,450.50 crore, Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 5,470.57 crore, NHPC at Rs 3,390.34 crore and THDC India at Rs 1,977.96 crore. Among private generators, discoms owe the highest overdue of Rs 20,121.85 crore to Adani Power followed by Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd at Rs 2,957 crore, SEMB (Sembcorp) Rs 1,776.31 crore and GMR at Rs 1,930.16 crore.

The overdue of non-conventional energy producers like solar and wind stood at Rs 10,908.65 crore in August..

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

PepsiCo bullish on India, increases investment at snacks plant in UP to Rs 814 crore

Food and beverages major PepsiCo is extremely optimistic about the future of the Indian market despite short-term headwinds due to pandemic-related disruptions and increasing investment at its new greenfield snacks plant in Uttar Pradesh to...

PM Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme through video conferencing. The launch will ena...

PM Narendra Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme.

PM Narendra Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme....

Bengal: Research scholars, postgraduates apply for forest assistant job requiring class 8 pass

Several research scholars, postgraduates and engineering students in West Bengal have applied to the post of forest assistants, the qualification required for which is class 8 pass, a senior official said on Sunday. The West Bengal governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020