Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital healthcare to witness exponential growth in next 5 years: Practo CEO

Digital healthcare in the country is going to witness exponential growth in the next five years and there is a long way to go for the sector and companies in this space, Practo co-founder and CEO Shashank ND said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:06 IST
Digital healthcare to witness exponential growth in next 5 years: Practo CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Digital healthcare in the country is going to witness exponential growth in the next five years and there is a long way to go for the sector and companies in this space, Practo co-founder and CEO Shashank ND said on Sunday. The healthcare as an overall sector in India is close to USD 200 billion in size and just a single digit of it is online today, he added.

"I expect that this single digit will grow into 20-30 per cent in the next 5-10 years and that is going to be a real big jump for the sector," Shashank told PTI. Digital adoption in healthcare is still very small and 90 per cent of healthcare is still offline today. So for the companies like Practo, there is a long way to go, he added.

About the company, Shashank said Practo is an integrated healthcare company helping consumers in their healthcare journey through digital means. "Last year, we served close to 18 crore Indians and in the last couple of years, we have served close to 30 crore Indians. Our goal has been to ensure how to make healthcare simplified for the user," he added.

Healthcare is a very complex industry from a consumer's standpoint. The consumer is already in a lot of pain and in a high-level of anxiety, "we are trying to make sure that healthcare for the user becomes a simple affair, no matter where he is in the country,... he can access healthcare services on our app," Shashank said. Thanks to learnings from COVID, there is more integration of offline and online healthcare. Lots of healthcare establishments are going online. The government has also been active and with initiatives such as National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), it is encouraging adoption of digital tools in healthcare, he added.

"For companies like Practo and many others in the sector, there is no looking back hereon. Now it is about providing more value, about making patients' lives better," Shashank said. Practo has around 1 lakh doctors on its platform of which 25,000 provide online consultations, he added.

When asked about the outlook for the sector and Practo, Shashank said: "We are just barely scratching the surface. Digital healthcare is still very small. So for companies like us, there is a long way to go. Next five years will see exponential growth in digital healthcare." On the future roadmap for the company, he said the gross margins are at an all-time high, while burn is at its lowest (57 per cent reduction in burn since FY18). "The positive unit economics, reduced cash burn, and good gross margins across products have not only boosted Practo's operating revenue but has also given it a solid financial runway for the next 4-5 years to execute its growth strategy," Shashank said.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

PepsiCo bullish on India, increases investment at snacks plant in UP to Rs 814 crore

Food and beverages major PepsiCo is extremely optimistic about the future of the Indian market despite short-term headwinds due to pandemic-related disruptions and increasing investment at its new greenfield snacks plant in Uttar Pradesh to...

PM Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme through video conferencing. The launch will ena...

PM Narendra Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme.

PM Narendra Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme....

Bengal: Research scholars, postgraduates apply for forest assistant job requiring class 8 pass

Several research scholars, postgraduates and engineering students in West Bengal have applied to the post of forest assistants, the qualification required for which is class 8 pass, a senior official said on Sunday. The West Bengal governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020