Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stock markets rally likely to continue in short-term, say analysts

Stocks markets are expected to continue their winning run in the short-term driven by hopes of more stimulus measures and stock-specific action while investors would keep an eye on quarterly earnings by leading IT firms and macroeconomic data, analysts said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:12 IST
Stock markets rally likely to continue in short-term, say analysts
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Stocks markets are expected to continue their winning run in the short-term driven by hopes of more stimulus measures and stock-specific action while investors would keep an eye on quarterly earnings by leading IT firms and macroeconomic data, analysts said. Key stock market indices jumped more than 4 per cent last week in their longest winning run in almost a year. The 30-share BSE barometer, Sensex, advanced 1,812.44 points or 4.68 per cent while Nifty gained 497.25 points or 4.35 per cent in the week to Friday.

A dovish RBI monetary policy and steps to boost liquidity in the banking sector to promote lending supported the market rally for the seventh consecutive day on Friday, which was the longest winning run in almost a year. Equity markets will now turn their focus on quarterly earnings, with Wipro and Infosys scheduled to announce their results this week, also macroeconomic data, global trends would be eyed, analysts said.

"Going ahead, market is expected to remain positive but with sector/stock specific action. Investors would now track earnings season and watch out for management commentaries. "Developments around stimulus package both from the US and the Indian government would keep the sentiments positive. This week India's inflation data and industrial output would be watched out," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Wipro, Infosys, MindTree, Federal Bank and HCL Technologies Limited are the major companies to announce their earnings this week. "Markets are expected to continue their rally in the short-term in anticipation of further measures from the Indian government to provide a bonanza of stimulus. Upcoming hearing of moratorium is also expected to drive the domestic market this week," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

"Quarterly results along with the fate of IPO listings will dictate the course of action for the bourses in the shorter time frame," Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities said. Shares of UTI Asset Management Company and Mazagon Dock will list at the bourses on Monday.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive director, Choice Broking said, "Going ahead market is likely to trade volatile in upcoming sessions. Key factors such as IIP, CPI data, Q4 earnings of corporates will govern investors' sentiments." Markets would also track rupee movement and COVID-19 cases..

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

PepsiCo bullish on India, increases investment at snacks plant in UP to Rs 814 crore

Food and beverages major PepsiCo is extremely optimistic about the future of the Indian market despite short-term headwinds due to pandemic-related disruptions and increasing investment at its new greenfield snacks plant in Uttar Pradesh to...

PM Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme through video conferencing. The launch will ena...

PM Narendra Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme.

PM Narendra Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme....

Bengal: Research scholars, postgraduates apply for forest assistant job requiring class 8 pass

Several research scholars, postgraduates and engineering students in West Bengal have applied to the post of forest assistants, the qualification required for which is class 8 pass, a senior official said on Sunday. The West Bengal governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020