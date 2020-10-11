Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debt MFs log outflow for 2nd consecutive month in Sep on withdrawal from liquid funds

Morningstar India Associate Director - Manager Research Himanshu Srivastava said investors are focusing on fixed income categories having relatively shorter duration profile, such as low duration and short duration funds, given the current interest rate scenario. In addition, they are preferring funds with pristine credit quality, especially from banking & PSU category, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:13 IST
Debt MFs log outflow for 2nd consecutive month in Sep on withdrawal from liquid funds

Debt-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net outflow of over Rs 51,900 crore in September, making it the second consecutive monthly withdrawal, largely on the back of a massive pullout from liquid category. Morningstar India Associate Director - Manager Research Himanshu Srivastava said investors are focusing on fixed income categories having relatively shorter duration profile, such as low duration and short duration funds, given the current interest rate scenario.

In addition, they are preferring funds with pristine credit quality, especially from banking & PSU category, he said. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), mutual funds (MFs) that invest in fixed-income securities or debt funds saw an outflow of Rs 51,962 crore last month as compared to Rs 3,907 crore in August.  Prior to that, debt funds had seen an inflow of Rs 91,392 crore in July, Rs 2,862 crore in June, Rs 63,665 crore in May and Rs 43,431 crore in April.

"With September being the quarter-end month, debt-oriented schemes expectedly witnessed significant net outflows," Srivastava said. Groww co-founder and COO Harsh Jain said the outflow is expected at the end of every quarter as corporates take out money from liquid funds to pay tax.  Liquid  funds witnessed net outflows to the tune of Rs 65,952 crore, which is where corporate companies tend to park money, followed by ultra short duration funds (Rs 4,867 crore) and money market funds ( Rs 4,857 crore).

Further, investors continue to tread a line of caution by staying away from riskier investments, given the credit crisis in the March-April period, which adversely impacted fixed income markets. Hence, credit category continues to witness outflows, although the pace has slowed down significantly, Srivastava said. Credit risk funds saw an outflow of Rs 539 crore in September compared to Rs 554 crore in August,  Rs 670 crore in July, Rs 1,494 crore in June, Rs 5,173 crore in May and Rs 19,239 crore in April.

Gilt funds, which attracted investor interest in the recent times given their sovereign status and zero exposure to credit risk, experienced net outflow of Rs 483 crore in September, which was lower than the net outflow of Rs 1,122 core in August.  The performance of the category this year so far has been good which would have prompted investors to book profits. However, funds with pristine credit quality, especially from categories such as banking and PSU and corporate bond continue to gain traction from investors highlighting their preference for safety in this segment.

In fact, banking & PSU fund was the biggest beneficiary during the month with a net inflow of Rs 6,416 crore.    In addition, short duration and low duration funds saw inflow of Rs 3,853 crore and Rs 1,818 crore, respectively. The assets under management of debt mutual funds dropped to Rs 12.14 lakh crore at the end of September from Rs 12.61 lakh crore at August-end.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset: Kohli

Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was putting too much pressure on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians opened his mindset and helped him turn it around for the b...

Schools not to reopen in Maharashtra before Diwali: Minister

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said schools will not reopen in the state before Diwali. Maharashtra has till now reported 15,17,434 COVID-19 cases and 40,040 deat...

PepsiCo bullish on India, increases investment at snacks plant in UP to Rs 814 crore

Food and beverages major PepsiCo is extremely optimistic about the future of the Indian market despite short-term headwinds due to pandemic-related disruptions and increasing investment at its new greenfield snacks plant in Uttar Pradesh to...

PM Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme through video conferencing. The launch will ena...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020