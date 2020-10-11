Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five of 12 PSU bank stocks trade near face value

Five out of 12 public sector banks are trading near the face value of their equity shares on bourses regardless of a rally in stock benchmark indices, according to an analysis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 12:56 IST
Five of 12 PSU bank stocks trade near face value

Five out of 12 public sector banks are trading near the face value of their equity shares on bourses regardless of a rally in stock benchmark indices, according to an analysis. Shares of state-run Indian Overseas Bank are even trading below the face value of Rs 10 per share. On the BSE, the stock closed at Rs 9.27 on Friday when the benchmark index Sensex closed at 40,509. The Chennai-based bank tapped the market first in September 2000 offloading part of the government's stake at par or at the face value of Rs 10 per share. Remaining four public sector banks of Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India are trading near the face value of Rs 10 per share.

Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank closed at Rs 10.81 per unit, Bank of Maharashtra's at 11.29 per unit on Friday. Mumbai-based Central Bank of India is slightly better positioned with closing price of Rs 12.45 per share followed by Kolkata-based UCO Bank at 12.14 per unit.

Religare Broking Ltd Chief Operating Officer Gurpreet Sidana said, "We've witnessed a remarkable recovery in the benchmark in the last few months but the PSU banking pack is still struggling. After the initial rebound, mostly PSU banking stocks are again hovering closer to their 52-week lows." There are multiple overhangs on the sectors including asset quality concerns, subdued business environment and low credit offtake causing deterioration in stock prices, he said. All these issues put together are weighing on stock price of the PSU banks and even the biggest name on the list, SBI, is not spared as it's currently quoting less than the sum total of value of its subsidiaries, Sidana explained. One of the reasons for low interest of investors in these stocks is limited free float, an analyst said, adding that most of the banks have government holding of over 90 per cent leaving little number of shares for the public to trade.

The government holding in Indian Overseas Bank is at the highest level of 95.84 per cent followed by UCO Bank at 94.44 per cent, Bank of Maharashtra at 93.33 per cent and Central Bank of India at 92.39 per cent. The government holding in Delhi-based Punjab & Sind Bank was less than 90 per cent at 83.06 per cent at the end of June 30, 2020.

Many banks have taken their shareholders' approval for raising capital from the market. This may lead to dilution of stake of the promoter. UCO Bank has approval to mobilise equity capital amounting to Rs 3,000 crore during the current financial year through various modes including follow on public offer (FPO), qualified institutional placement (QIP) and preferential issue.

Bank of Maharashtra has clearance for raising capital of up to Rs 2,000 crore by way of QIP issue, FPO or rights issue while Indian Overseas Bank plans to raise Rs 500 crore via public offer or rights issue, which will be open for participation from government of India. Meanwhile, Central Bank of India plans to mop up Rs 5,000 crore of equity capital through various modes, including follow on public offer and rights issue, to maintain its capital adequacy ratio.

As per Basel III regulations, banks are required to maintain minimum common equity tier-1 (CET 1) ratio of 5.50 per cent plus capital conservation buffer (CCB) of 2.50 per cent in the form of equity capital, tier-1 ratio of 9.50 per cent and overall CRAR of 11.50 per cent..

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as nobody could eye the prope...

Cricket-Chantam to be first Thai in Women's T20 Challenge

Nattakan Chantam will become the first player from Thailand to feature in the Womens T20 Challenge to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 4 to 9, the organising Indian cricket board BCCI said on Sunday.The three-team tournament ...

Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan

A Hindu temple has been vandalised by a person in Pakistans southeast Sindh province, according to the police. One person has been arrested and a case registered in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday, The Express Trib...

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira, opens up about mental health struggles

Superstar Aamir Khans daughter, Ira Khan, has revealed that she has clinical depression. On World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan shared a video on Instagram Saturday.The theatre director said its time to start a conversation around mental well...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020