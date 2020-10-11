Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating air pollution norms: Gopal Rai

On Saturday, the Delhi government had imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg in New Delhi. Directions were also issued not to carry out or restart any demolition activity without installing an anti-smog gun and taking other measures to prevent dust pollution at the project site.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 15:31 IST
NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating air pollution norms: Gopal Rai
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has been fined Rs 50 lakh for not taking dust-control measures at a construction site here, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Sunday. The minister, who was on a visit to inspect demolition sites at Netaji Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, noticed uncovered mounds of dust at the NCRTC site near Vikas Sadan. The NCRTC is constructing a building of the rapid metro here. Rai said they have brazenly flouted dust-control norms despite strict directions from the government. "I have issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on NCRTC. Such disregard to air pollution will not be tolerated," he said. On Saturday, the Delhi government had imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg in New Delhi.

Directions were also issued not to carry out or restart any demolition activity without installing an anti-smog gun and taking other measures to prevent dust pollution at the project site. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee had earlier asked FICCI and other bodies to stop work at six demolition and construction sites for not taking adequate steps to control dust pollution.

It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square meters, according to government guidelines. The government has also imposed fines ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 5 lakh on 31 RMC plants for not taking measures to prevent dust pollution. Eleven of these plants where violations were of "serious nature" have been told to stop work.

The environment department has set up 14 inspection teams to check violations of pollution norms. "This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators," the minister had earlier said..

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports 561 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Malaysia reported 561 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the bulk of them in Sabah state which has already seen a large increase in infections over the past few weeks.The new cases raise Malaysias cumulative tally to 15,657 cases, according t...

Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

Brazils count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin Americas largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry on Saturday reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The figure i...

SKorea worries about missile shown in NKorea military parade

South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to commit to its past disarmament pledges while expressing concerns over the Norths unveiling of a suspected new long-range missile during a military parade. During celebrations marking the 75th birth...

Govt awaits recommendations for 4 vacancies in SC; 3 HCs without regular chief justices

There are four vacancies in the Supreme Court and three high courts are functioning without regular chief justices, sources in the government said, pointing out that the law ministry is yet to receive recommendations from the SC collegium t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020