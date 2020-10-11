Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating air pollution norms: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not taking dust control measures at a construction site near Vikas Sadan here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:24 IST
NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating air pollution norms: Gopal Rai
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not taking dust control measures at a construction site near Vikas Sadan here. The minister, who was on a visit to inspect demolition sites at Netaji Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, noticed uncovered mounds of dust at the site where the NCRTC is constructing the office building of the rapid metro. Rai said, they have brazenly flouted dust control norms despite strict directions from the government. "I have issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on NCRTC. Such disregard to air pollution will not be tolerated. If they continue to violate the norms, they will be banned," he said. Rai said only one anti-smog gun was found at the NCRTC site and has "directed not to start work until another anti-smog gun is installed".

"It is an emergency and the Delhi government is focusing on reducing the pollution level right now by strictly implementing rules and regulations to tackle the local sources of pollution," he said. "The government will take a call on restrictions such as the odd-even car rationing scheme depending on the situation," he said. On Saturday, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg in New Delhi. Directions were also issued not to carry out or restart any demolition activity without installing an anti-smog gun and taking other measures to prevent air pollution at the project site. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee had earlier asked FICCI and other bodies to stop work at six demolition and construction sites for not taking adequate steps to control air pollution. It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square metres, according to government guidelines. The government has also imposed fines ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 5 lakh on 31 RMC plants for not taking measures to prevent air pollution. Eleven of these plants, where violations were of "serious nature" have been told to stop work. The environment department has set up 14 inspection teams to check violations of pollution norms. "This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators," the minister had earlier said.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Prominent cleric shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

A prominent Pakistani Sunni Muslim cleric was shot dead along with his driver by unidentified assailants in Karachi, police said on Sunday. Maulana Dr Adil Khan, head of Karachis Jamia Farooqia seminary, was attacked in a market on Saturday...

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble b...

I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni: Kirmani

Taking pity on those who are criticising Mahendrta Singh Dhoni for his not-so-inspiring performance in the ongoing IPL, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani says age and long sabbatical from the game has impacted the stalwarts performance...

Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce

Azerbaijan on Sunday accused Armenia of attacking large cities overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijani autho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020